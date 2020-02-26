Dublin, Feb. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Ready-to-Drink Protein Beverages Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecasts (2020-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global ready to drink protein beverage market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period.



A fast-paced and busy lifestyle is pushing consumers to switch to quick and healthy meal options. This has resulted in the penetration of RTD shakes that offer nutrient-based beverages and promote active lifestyles.



Growing inclination of consumers towards maintaining health and awareness is creating immense demand for protein-enriched drinks. Currently, protein drinks are being increasingly marketed across the globe as a sports nutrition drink. Sports drinks or protein drinks are increasingly being consumed by athletes and bodybuilders to improve their overall performance, health and muscle growth.



Increasing demand for plant-based protein drinks is expected to push manufacturers to bring organic and clean label protein drinks across the market channels.



Increased Utilization of Whey Protein in Drinks



Whey protein isolate (WPI) which is used in many fortified drinks is one of the best forms of protein containing the essential amino acids required by the body. Beyond muscle health, however, many are consuming higher levels of protein also because of its anti-aging properties and how it helps improve their physical appearances. The glutathione found in whey protein helps delay signs of aging, and amino acids provide skin with elasticity and firmness.



Whey protein also helps promote a healthy scalp and strengthens hair follicles. Whey protein concentrate in beverages also provides added advantages such as fat loss, stress reduction and decreased cravings and thus increasing the market growth of ready to drink protein beverages.



North America Dominates the Market



While awareness of the need and benefits of protein is increasing, so is the demand for convenience. An increasingly larger number of consumers are eating on-the-go and looking to supplement their diets with protein beverages. While the traditional protein smoothie or shake is a popular option, many are choosing refreshing and thirst-quenching clear protein drinks.



Naturally-derived sweeteners such as stevia are increasingly being found in protein beverage applications. Furthermore, fortifying beverages with both protein and caffeine allows food and beverage manufacturers to appeal to multiple consumer preferences such as fitness enthusiasts, those wanting protein for its general health benefits and those who desire an extra energy boost.



Competitive Landscape



The global market for ready to drink protein beverage is fragmented and is driven by various active players. The major players have used several strategies such as new product launches, expansions, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase the market growth.



There are numerous prominent players in the market such as PepsiCo, The Kellogg's Company, Glanbia, SlimFast and Halen Brands among others.



