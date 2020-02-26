Dublin, Feb. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Unidirectional (UD) Tapes Market by Fiber Type, by Resin Type, by End-Use Industry Type and by Region - Trend, Forecast, Competitive Analysis, and Growth Opportunity: 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report estimates suggest that the market is set to grow at an excellent CAGR of 6.1% over the next five years to reach an estimated value of US$ 3.9 billion in 2025.



The report estimates the current and future demand for UD tapes at the global, regional, and country-level. The report also studies all the major suppliers of UD tapes across the globe. The vital data/information provided in the report can play a crucial role for market participants as well as investors in the identification of the low-hanging fruits available in the market /as well as to formulate the growth strategies in order to expedite their growth process.



This report provides market intelligence in the most comprehensive way. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights into the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market.

The Unidirectional Tapes Market: Highlights



UD tapes are composed of endless fibers that are orientated in one direction impregnated with a polymer resin matrix. UD tapes are layered together to form a laminate or a component. The number of layers depends upon the rigidity and strength required for the component. f UD tapes offer a significant reduction in weight and also helps various industries (aerospace and automotive) to reduce carbon emissions. The UD tape is made by impregnating carbon fiber, glass fiber, aramid fiber or natural fiber stacked together in one direction, with a thermoset or thermoplastic resin.



UD tapes represent less than 1% of the total composite materials market in terms of volume; however, it is anticipated to grow at one of the highest rates in years to come. The author estimates suggest that the market is set to grow at an excellent CAGR of 6.1% over the next five years to reach an estimated value of US$ 3.9 billion in 2025. Several factors are behind this magnetic growth of UD tapes in a wide array of end-use industries in which inherent benefits of UD tapes over competing metals including steel and aluminum and composite materials, such as compounds and fabric prepregs has been the biggest driver across industries. The changing market dynamics of each industry is further reinforcing the demand for UD tapes.



Automotive is another industry that is likely to be an epicenter of composite industry stakeholders including UD tape suppliers. The demand for composite materials has been increasing in the industry because of favoring government policies, such as CAF standards and EU directives on carbon emission reductions. Electric and premium vehicles are witnessing the greatest penetration of composite materials including UD tapes.



On the basis of fiber type, the UD tapes market is segmented into carbon fiber UD tapes, glass fiber UD tapes, and other UD tapes. The carbon fiber UD tape is likely to remain the growth engine of the market during the forecast period. Aerospace & defense, automotive, consumer goods, and wind energy are likely to remain the major markets for carbon fiber UD tapes in years to come; however, aerospace & defense to remain the biggest market. Both thermoset and thermoplastics are gaining momentum in carbon fiber UD tapes.



On the basis of the end-use industry type, the UD tapes market is segmented into, aerospace & defense, automotive, consumer goods, wind energy, oil & gas, and others. Aerospace & defense is expected to remain the dominant segment, whereas automotive is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period. UD tapes have witnessed an increased penetration in various sections of an aircraft, such as in wings, fuselage, clips, clits, brackets, and profiles. Airbus anticipated that 39,210 new passenger and freight aircraft will be needed over the next 20 years (38,360 passenger aircraft and 850 freighter aircraft) during 2019-2038. Increasing demand for aircraft in emerging economies and continuous increase in global military expenditure are the major growth drivers.



In terms of region, North America is projected to remain the largest market for UD tapes during the forecast period. North America is the largest manufacturing hub of the aerospace industry, backed up by Boeing, Airbus, Lockheed Martin Corporation, and Gulfstream Aerospace Corporation. The USA is estimated to remain the biggest demand generator of UD tapes not only in North America but also in the world. The country is the largest market for UD tapes in the aerospace & defense industry, marine, construction, and other end-use industries.



Asia-Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing market for UD tapes during the forecast period. Upcoming commercial and regional aircraft, such as C919 and MRJ, the opening of assembly plants in China by Boeing and Airbus, and opening of assembly plants of automotive OEMs in the region are the major growth drivers of the UD tapes market in the region.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Unidirectional Tapes Market Overview and Segmentation

2.1. Introduction

2.2. Unidirectional Tapes Market Segmentation

2.2.1. By Fiber Type

2.2.2. By Resin Type

2.2.3. By End-Use Industry Type

2.2.4. By Region

2.3. Supply Chain Analysis

2.4. Industry Life Cycle Analysis

2.5. PEST Analysis

2.6. SWOT Analysis



3. Unidirectional Tapes Market Assessment

3.1. Insights

3.2. Unidirectional Tapes Market Trend and Forecast (US$ Million and Million Lbs.)

3.3. Profitability Analysis

3.4. Market Segments' Analysis (US$ Million and Million Lbs.)

3.5. Regional and Country-Level Analysis (US$ Million and Million Lbs.)

3.6. Market Drivers

3.7. Market Challenges



4. Competitive Analysis

4.1. Insights

4.2. Product Portfolio Analysis

4.3. Geographical Presence

4.4. New Product Launches

4.5. Strategic Alliances

4.6. Market Share Analysis

4.7. Porter's Five Forces Analysis



5. Unidirectional Tapes Market Trend and Forecast by Fiber Type (2014-2025)

5.1. Insights

5.2. Carbon Fiber UD Tape: Regional Trend and Forecast (US$ Million and Million Lbs.)

5.3. Glass Fiber UD Tape: Regional Trend and Forecast (US$ Million and Million Lbs.)

5.4. Other UD Tapes: Regional Trend and Forecast (US$ Million and Million Lbs.)



6. Unidirectional Tapes Market Trend and Forecast by Resin Type (2014-2025)

6.1. Insights

6.2. Thermoset UD Tape: Regional Trend and Forecast (US$ Million and Million Lbs.)

6.3. Thermoplastic UD Tape: Regional Trend and Forecast (US$ Million and Million Lbs.)



7. Unidirectional Tapes Market Trend and Forecast by End-Use Industry Type (2014-2025)

7.1. Insights

7.2. Aerospace & Defense: Regional Trend and Forecast (US$ Million and Million Lbs.)

7.3. Automotive: Regional Trend and Forecast (US$ Million and Million Lbs.)

7.4. Consumer Goods: Regional Trend and Forecast (US$ Million and Million Lbs.)

7.5. Wind Energy: Regional Trend and Forecast (US$ Million and Million Lbs.)

7.6. Oil & Gas: Regional Trend and Forecast (US$ Million and Million Lbs.)

7.7. Others: Regional Trend and Forecast (US$ Million and Million Lbs.)



8. Unidirectional Tapes Market Trend and Forecast by Region (2014-2025)

8.1. Insights

8.2. North American Unidirectional Tapes Market Analysis

8.2.1. Country Analysis: Trend and Forecast (US$ Million and Million Lbs.)

8.2.1.1. The USA's Unidirectional Tapes Market Trend and Forecast (US$ Million and Million Lbs.)

8.2.1.2. Canadian Unidirectional Tapes Market Trend and Forecast (US$ Million and Million Lbs.)

8.2.1.3. Mexican Unidirectional Tapes Market Trend and Forecast (US$ Million and Million Lbs.)

8.3. European Unidirectional Tapes Market Analysis

8.3.1. Country Analysis: Trend and Forecast (US$ Million and Million Lbs.)

8.3.1.1. German Unidirectional Tapes Market Trend and Forecast (US$ Million and Million Lbs.)

8.3.1.2. French Unidirectional Tapes Market Trend and Forecast (US$ Million and Million Lbs.)

8.3.1.3. The UK's Unidirectional Tapes Market Trend and Forecast (US$ Million and Million Lbs.)

8.3.1.4. Russian Unidirectional Tapes Market Trend and Forecast (US$ Million and Million Lbs.)

8.3.1.5. RoE's Unidirectional Tapes Market Trend and Forecast (US$ Million and Million Lbs.)

8.4. Asia-Pacific's Unidirectional Tapes Market Analysis

8.4.1. Country Analysis: Trend and Forecast (US$ Million and Million Lbs.)

8.4.1.1. Chinese Unidirectional Tapes Market Trend and Forecast (US$ Million and Million Lbs.)

8.4.1.2. Japanese Unidirectional Tapes Market Trend and Forecast (US$ Million and Million Lbs.)

8.4.1.3. Indian Unidirectional Tapes Market Trend and Forecast (US$ Million and Million Lbs.)

8.4.1.4. RoAP's Unidirectional Tapes Market Trend and Forecast (US$ Million and Million Lbs.)

8.5. Rest of the World's (RoW) Unidirectional Tapes Market Analysis

8.5.1. Sub-Region Analysis: Trend and Forecast (US$ Million and Million Lbs.)

8.5.1.1. Latin American Unidirectional Tapes Market Trend and Forecast (US$ Million and Million Lbs.)

8.5.1.2. The Middle Eastern Unidirectional Tapes Market Trend and Forecast (US$ Million and Million Lbs.)

8.5.1.3. Others' Unidirectional Tapes Market Trend and Forecast (US$ Million and Million Lbs.)



9. Strategic Growth Opportunities

9.1. Insights

9.2. Market Attractiveness Analysis

9.2.1. Market Attractiveness by Fiber Type

9.2.2. Market Attractiveness by Resin Type

9.2.3. Market Attractiveness by End-Use Industry Type

9.2.4. Market Attractiveness by Region

9.2.5. Market Attractiveness by Country

9.3. Emerging Trends

9.4. Growth Matrix Analysis

9.5. Key Success Factors (KSFs)



10. Company Profile of Key Players (Profiling, Financial Information, Competition, Strategies, etc.)

10.1. BASF SE

10.2. CELANESE CORPORATION

10.3. Evonik Industries AG

10.4. Hexcel Corporation

10.5. Mitsubishi Chemical Carbon Fiber and Composites, Inc.

10.6. SABIC

10.7. SGL Carbon SE

10.8. Solvay S.A.

10.9. TEIJIN LIMITED

10.10. Toray Industries, Ltd.

