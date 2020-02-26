Dublin, Feb. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "NAND Insights Q1/20" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The NAND flash industry is expected to recover in 2020 after a disastrous 2019 where prices tanked 50%, however, stronger than expected supply growth and COVID-19 will test the strength of the recovery.

This report provides a forecast of the supply-demand and application drivers for NAND flash memory as well as a long-term forecast out to 2023. A detailed analysis of NAND flash suppliers' revenues, profitability, Capex, wafer capacity, technology mix and product mix is provided. The demand forecast includes the outlook for 3-bits per cell, 4-bits per cell and 3D NAND flash by application.

Companies mentioned in this report include:

  • Intel
  • Macronix International
  • Micron Technology
  • Powerchip
  • Samsung Electronics
  • SK Hynix
  • Toshiba Memory Company
  • Western Digital
  • Winbond
  • Yangtze Memory Technology Company

Key Topics Covered

1. NAND Flash Forecast

  • NAND Flash Revenue Trend
  • NAND Supplier Profitability
  • Capex
  • Wafer Capacity
  • Vendor Status
  • Technology Mix
  • Product Mix

2. Demand

  • Flash Cards
  • Smartphones
  • Tablets
  • Gaming Devices
  • eMMC/UFS
  • SSDs
  • Applications Forecast

3. Supply-Demand

  • Pricing
  • Summary

----------------------------

EXCEL FILE TOC

1. Revisions

2. Changes

3. Overview

4. NAND Supplier Operating Margin

5. Revenues

6. $ per GB

7. Capex

8. Supply-Demand

9. Applications

  • eMMC
  • Flash Cards
  • Gaming
  • Mobile Phone
  • Tablet

10. Wafer Capacity

  • Bits by Vendor
  • Samsung
  • Toshiba
  • Western Digital
  • SK Hynix
  • Micron
  • Intel
  • Powerchip
  • Macronix
  • Winbond
  • YMTC

11. ASP

12. Overview Charts

  • Demand Charts
  • Shipment Charts

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1jc82e

