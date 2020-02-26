Dublin, Feb. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "NAND Insights Q1/20" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The NAND flash industry is expected to recover in 2020 after a disastrous 2019 where prices tanked 50%, however, stronger than expected supply growth and COVID-19 will test the strength of the recovery.
This report provides a forecast of the supply-demand and application drivers for NAND flash memory as well as a long-term forecast out to 2023. A detailed analysis of NAND flash suppliers' revenues, profitability, Capex, wafer capacity, technology mix and product mix is provided. The demand forecast includes the outlook for 3-bits per cell, 4-bits per cell and 3D NAND flash by application.
Key Topics Covered
1. NAND Flash Forecast
2. Demand
3. Supply-Demand
EXCEL FILE TOC
1. Revisions
2. Changes
3. Overview
4. NAND Supplier Operating Margin
5. Revenues
6. $ per GB
7. Capex
8. Supply-Demand
9. Applications
10. Wafer Capacity
11. ASP
12. Overview Charts
