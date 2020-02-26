New York, Feb. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Fiducial Markers Market by Product, Cancer Type, Modality, End user - Global Forecast to 2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05867240/?utm_source=GNW

These factors have prompted market players to improve and strengthen their current manufacturing and distribution capabilities—especially in emerging markets, which are expected to witness the highest growth. However, a dearth of skilled professionals, high marker costs, and a lack of adequate healthcare infrastructure are expected to limit market growth during the forecast period.



The metal-based markers segment commanded the largest share of the fiducial markers market in 2018.

Based on the product, the fiducial markers market is segmented into metal-based, polymer-based, and other fiducial markers.The metal-based markers segment is further subsegmented into pure gold markers, gold combination markers, and other metal-based markers (tungsten, platinum, and nitinol, among others).



The metal-based markers segment commanded the largest share of the fiducial markers market in 2018. The growing adoption of IGRT for the treatment of prostate cancer and the rising incidences of prostate cancer are expected to fuel the adoption of metal-based fiducial markers in the near future.



The CT/CBCT segment held the major share of the global market in 2018.

In terms of modality, the fiducial markers market is classified into CT/CBCT, MRI, ultrasound, and radiotherapy.The CT/CBCT segment held the major share of the global market in 2018.



It is anticipated to reach USD 54.0 million by 2025. CBCT is preferred for prostate and lung cancer indications, as it can effectively detect changes in the position of cancer tumors. This is supporting the growth of the CT/CBCT segment.



North America is projected to hold the largest share of the market.

The fiducial markers market, by region, is segmented into North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.North America is projected to hold the largest share of the market, by region, during the forecast period.



This is attributed to the expansion of the target patient population, favorable reimbursement scenario, greater accessibility to radiotherapy procedures, and the presence of major players in this region.



A breakdown of the primary participants referred to for this report is provided below:

• By Company Type: Tier 1–45%, Tier 2–34%, and Tier 3– 21%

• By Designation: C-level–47%, Director-level–33%, and Others–20%

• By Region: North America–35%, Europe–32%, Asia Pacific–25%, Latin America–6%, and the Middle East & Africa–2%



In 2018, the global fiducial markers market was dominated by CIVCO Radiotherapy (US), IZI Medical Products (US), Boston Scientific Corporation (US), Naslund Medical AB (Sweden), and IBA (Belgium).



