The SSD market continued to experience solid growth in Q4/20 with both client OEM and enterprise SSDs leading the way.

SSD Insights is a quarterly SSD market forecast published four times a year which includes shipment and capacity mix data for enterprise and client computing segmented by client OEM, channel, enterprise SATA, PCIe and SAS SSDs out to 2023. A further split of enterprise SSD into cloud and enterprise segments is provided.

Companies mentioned in this report include:

  • Intel
  • Kingston
  • Liteon
  • Micron
  • Samsung
  • Seagate
  • SK Hynix
  • Toshiba
  • Western Digital

Key Topics Covered

1. Definitions

2. Revisions

3. Summary Charts

4. Summary

5. eMMC

6. Petabytes by Technology

7. Client SSD Charts

8. Client SSD Interface Trend

9. Client OEM SSD Capacity Mix

10. Gaming Units & GB

11. Tablets

12. LCPC Units & GB

13. Notebook Units & GB

  • Notebook SSD Unit Breakdown
  • PC SSD Pricing
  • Notebook Revenue Breakdown
  • Notebook GB Breakdown

14. Channel Units & GB

  • Channel SSD Unit Breakdown
  • Channel SSD Pricing
  • Channel SSD Revenue Breakdown
  • Channel SSD GB Breakdown

15. Desktop Units & GB

  • Desktop SSD Unit Breakdown
  • Desktop SSD Revenue Breakdown
  • Desktop SSD GB Breakdown

16. Enterprise SSD Charts

  • Captive Datacenter SSD
  • Enterprise GB (Raw Capacity)
  • Enterprise Total
  • Enterprise by Form Factor
  • Server-attached (PCIe)
  • Server-attached (IO SATA, SAS)
  • Storage-attached (FC, SAS, PCIe, SATA)

17. Enterprise SATA Capacity Mix

  • Enterprise PCIe Capacity Mix
  • SAS SSD Capacity Mix

18. SSD Cloud-Enterprise

  • SATA Cloud-Enterprise
  • SAS Cloud-Enterprise
  • PCIe Cloud-Enterprise

19. Client SSD Mkt Share

  • Enterprise SSD Market Share

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/34olyl

