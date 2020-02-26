Dublin, Feb. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "SSD Insights Q1/20" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The SSD market continued to experience solid growth in Q4/20 with both client OEM and enterprise SSDs leading the way.
SSD Insights is a quarterly SSD market forecast published four times a year which includes shipment and capacity mix data for enterprise and client computing segmented by client OEM, channel, enterprise SATA, PCIe and SAS SSDs out to 2023. A further split of enterprise SSD into cloud and enterprise segments is provided.
Companies mentioned in this report include:
Key Topics Covered
1. Definitions
2. Revisions
3. Summary Charts
4. Summary
5. eMMC
6. Petabytes by Technology
7. Client SSD Charts
8. Client SSD Interface Trend
9. Client OEM SSD Capacity Mix
10. Gaming Units & GB
11. Tablets
12. LCPC Units & GB
13. Notebook Units & GB
14. Channel Units & GB
15. Desktop Units & GB
16. Enterprise SSD Charts
17. Enterprise SATA Capacity Mix
18. SSD Cloud-Enterprise
19. Client SSD Mkt Share
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/34olyl
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
22157.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: