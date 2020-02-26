New York, Feb. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Track And Trace Solutions Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product, By Technology, By Application, By End Use And Segment Forecasts, 2020 - 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05867040/?utm_source=GNW



The global track and trace solutions market size is expected to reach USD 8.2 billion by 2027., registering an 18.5% CAGR over the forecast period. The growth is attributed majorly due to increasing focus of pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies on ensuring brand protection from counterfeit products and theft. The deployment of track and trace solutions helps manufacturers enhance distribution channel efficiency and reduces the frequency of counterfeit products.



Rising adoption of track and trace solutions by healthcare device and product manufacturers will fuel market growth in the long run.Introduction of advanced technologies, such as RFID, provides fast reading and delivers high levels of security.



However, deployment cost of serialization and aggregation systems, as well as lack of common regulations and standards, may hamper market growth in some developing regions.



• By product, software formed the largest revenue-generating segment in the market in 2019. This is mainly because of regulatory mandates for the execution of serialization and aggregation in the healthcare sector

• The serialization application was the largest grossing segment in 2019. Increasing application of serialization in pharmaceuticals and medical devices packaging will be a vital factor contributing to segment growth

• Based on technology, the RFID segment is expected to exhibit the fastest growth rate during the study period. Key factors contributing to segment growth are technological advantages such as high durability and reusability, more data storage capacity, and no requirement of line of sight

• North America is dominated the global market in 2019. Rising implementation of regulatory standards and regulations, along with high adoption rate of track and trace solutions by consumers is anticipated to contribute to market growth

• Some of the key players in the track and trace solutions market are Axway; Mettler-Toledo International, Inc.; Optel Vision; Adents International; Antares Vision srl; TraceLink, Inc.; Siemens AG; ACG Worldwide, Seidenader Maschinenbau GmbH; and Systech, Inc.

