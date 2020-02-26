Dublin, Feb. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Hyaluronic Acid Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Application (Dermal Fillers, Osteoarthritis (Single Injection, Three Injection, Five Injection), Ophthalmic, Vesicoureteral Reflux), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2020 - 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global hyaluronic acid market size is expected to reach USD 16.6 billion by 2027, expanding at a CAGR of 8.1%.
Factors such as increasing concern of population regarding chemicals, desire to get quick and evident results, and shorter recovery time are high impact rendering drivers of this market.
The market is evolving rapidly due to the increasing adoption of aesthetic procedures in developed and developing regions. Increasing use of hyaluronic acid surfaces in cardiovascular implants, such as stents and vascular grafts, for improving the compatibility coupled with growing awareness about anti-aging products is fueling the growth. The efficacy and evident results of hyaluronic acid based dermal fillers are attracting this population base.
The global increase in population also results in an increased demand for antiaging cosmetic and aesthetic treatments. Owing to its distinctive viscoelastic and moisturizing properties coupled with lower toxicity levels, hyaluronic acid products are directly affected by growing demand for minimally invasive antiaging solutions. The minimal adverse effects, lower pain, shorter recovery time, and lesser postsurgical complications make minimally invasive surgeries significantly attractive.
Key Topics Covered
Chapter 1 Research Objective
Chapter 2 Executive Summary
2.1 Market Outlook
2.2 Segment Outlook
2.2.1 Application
2.2.2 Region
2.3 Competitive Insights
2.4 Hyaluronic Acid Market Snapshot
Chapter 3 Hyaluronic Acid Market Variables, Trends & Scope
3.1 Market Lineage Outlook
3.1.1 Parent market outlook
3.1.2 Related/ancillary market outlook
3.2 Market Segmentation
3.3 User Perspective Analysis
3.3.1 Consumer Behavior Analysis
3.3.2 Market influencer analysis
3.4 Penetration and Growth Prospect Mapping
3.5 Market Dynamics
3.5.1 Market driver analysis
3.5.1.1 Increasing geriatric population and prevalence of osteoarthritis
3.5.1.2 Growing demand for antiaging solutions and minimally invasive aesthetic treatments
3.5.1.3 Growing application in regenerative medicine and tissue engineering
3.5.1.4 Market approval and launch of new products
3.5.2 Market restraint analysis
3.5.2.1 High cost and side effects associated with hyaluronic acid cycles
3.6 Business Environment Analysis Tools
3.6.1 Industry analysis - Porter's
3.6.1.1 Competitive rivalry
3.6.1.2 Threat of new entrants
3.6.1.3 Bargaining power of buyers
3.6.1.4 Bargaining power of suppliers
3.6.1.5 Threat of substitutes
3.6.2 PESTEL analysis
3.6.2.1 Political landscape
3.6.2.2 Economic and social landscape
3.6.2.3 Technology landscape
3.7 Major Deals & Strategic Alliances Analysis
3.7.1 Joint ventures
3.7.2 Mergers & acquisitions
Chapter 4 Hyaluronic Acid Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis
4.1 Segment Dashboard
4.2 Hyaluronic Acid Market: Application Movement Analysis, USD Million, 2019 & 2027
Chapter 5 Hyaluronic Acid Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis, By Application
5.1 Regional Market Share Analysis, 2019 & 2027
5.2 Regional Market Dashboard
5.3 Regional Market Snapshot (Countries)
5.4 North America
5.5 Europe
5.6 Asia Pacific
5.7 Latin America
5.8 Middle East & Africa
Chapter 6 Reimbursement Outlook
6.1 Reimbursement By Product
6.2 Reimbursement By Region
Chapter 7 Competitive Landscape
7.1 Strategic Framework/Competition Categorization (Key Innovators, Market Leaders, Emerging Players)
7.2 Vendor Landscape
7.3 Company Profiles
7.3.1 Allergan
7.3.2 Sanofi
7.3.3 Genzyme Corporation
7.3.4 Salix Pharmaceuticals Inc.
7.3.5 Seikagaku Corporation
7.3.6 F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG
7.3.7 Galderma S.A.
7.3.8 Zimmer Biomet
7.3.9 Smith & Nephew PLC
7.3.10 Ferring B.V.
7.3.11 Lifecore Biomedical, LLC
7.3.12 HTL Biotechnology
7.3.13 Shiseido Company, Limited
7.3.14 Bloomage Freda Biopharm Co. Ltd.
7.3.15 LG Life Sciences Ltd.
7.3.16 Maruha Nichiro, Inc.
Chapter 8 Recommendations
