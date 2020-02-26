Dublin, Feb. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Wearable Medical Device Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product Type (Diagnostic, Therapeutic, Respiratory), By Site (Strap/Clip/Bracelet, Handheld), By Application, And Segment Forecasts, 2020 - 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global wearable medical device market size is expected to reach USD 93.19 billion by 2027. It is projected to progress at a CAGR of 27.9% during the forecast period. Rising demand for advanced and continuous health monitoring products is fueling the growth.
Increasing prevalence of obesity coupled with rising awareness about physical fitness is encouraging people to adopt fitness-related activities. Wearable devices, such as smart bands and smartwatches help monitor fitness parameters including calories burned, footstep count, and distance covered while walking or running. Wearable devices companies also offer guidance of certified dieticians and nutritionists, further generating the demand for wearable medical devices.
Companies, such as Google, Fitbit, Apple, and Nike are working toward launching new innovative products, which is anticipated to boost the wearable medical devices market growth over the forecast period. Smart watches and wristbands are the current focal point of product development and innovation, leading to abundant availability of such products. For instance, HealthPatch, a product of Vital Connect, was launched in March 2014. The product is an adhesive patch that can be placed anywhere on the chest and is used for regulating biometrics such as heart rate, skin temperature, body posture, and activities like steps walked.
Key Topics Covered
Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope
Chapter 2 Executive Summary
2.1 Market Outlook
2.2 Segment Outlook
2.3 Competitive Insights
Chapter 3 Wearable Medical Device Market: Variables, Trends & Scope
3.1 Market Lineage Outlook
3.1.1 Parent Market Outlook
3.1.2 Ancillary Market Outlook
3.2 Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping
3.3 User Perspective Analysis
3.3.1 Consumer Behavior Analysis
3.3.2 Market Influencer Analysis
3.4 Regulatory Framework
3.5 Market Variable Analysis
3.5.1 Market Driver Analysis
3.5.1.1 Rising Demand For Round-The-Clock Monitoring
3.5.1.2 Growing Awareness On Fitness
3.5.1.3 Increasing Per Capita Income
3.5.1.4 Advent Of Technologically Advanced Products
3.5.1.5 Growing Geriatric Population
3.5.2 Market Restraint Analysis
3.5.2.1 Data Security And Privacy Issues
3.5.2.2 Non-Availability Of Reimbursement
3.5.3 Industry Challenges
3.6 Wearable Medical Device Market: Analysis Tools
3.6.1 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
3.6.2 Pestel Analysis
3.6.3 Major Deals & Strategic Alliances Analysis
3.6.4 Market Entry Strategies
Chapter 4 Wearable Medical Device Market: Product Segment Analysis
4.1 Wearable Medical Device Market: Definition & Scope
4.2 Wearable Medical Device: Market Share Analysis, 2018 & 2027
4.3 Diagnostic Devices
4.4 Therapeutic Devices
Chapter 5 Wearable Medical Device Market: Site Segment Analysis
5.1 Wearable Medical Device Market: Definition & Scope
5.2 Wearable Medical Device: Market Share Analysis, 2018 & 2027
5.3 Handheld
5.4 Headband
5.5 Strap/Clip/Bracelet
5.6 Shoe Sensors
5.7 Others
Chapter 6 Wearable Medical Device Market: Application Segment Analysis
6.1 Wearable Medical Device Market: Definition & Scope
6.2 Wearable Medical Device: Market Share Analysis, 2018 & 2027
6.3 Sports and Fitness
6.4 Remote Patient Monitoring
6.5 Home Healthcare
Chapter 7 Wearable Medical Device Market: Regional Analysis
7.1 Wearable Medical Device Market: Definition & Scope
7.2 Regional Market Snapshot
7.3 Regional Market Share and Leading Players, 2018
7.4 Wearable Medical Device: Market Share Analysis, 2018 & 2027
7.5 North America
7.6 Europe
7.7 Asia-Pacific
7.8 Latin America
7.9 MEA
Chapter 8 Company Profiles
8.1 Strategic Framework
8.2 Company Profiles
8.2.1 Koninklijke Philips N.V.
8.2.2 Sotera Wireless
8.2.3 Zephyr Technology Corporation
8.2.4 Omron Corporation
8.2.5 Everist Health
8.2.6 Polar Electro
8.2.7 LifeWatch AG
8.2.8 Intelesens Ltd.
8.2.9 Withings
8.2.10 Fitbit Inc.
8.2.11 Garmin
8.2.12 Vital Connect
Chapter 9 KOL Commentary
9.1 Key Insights
9.2 KOL Views
Chapter 10 Recommendations
