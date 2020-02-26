Dublin, Feb. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Wearable Medical Device Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product Type (Diagnostic, Therapeutic, Respiratory), By Site (Strap/Clip/Bracelet, Handheld), By Application, And Segment Forecasts, 2020 - 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global wearable medical device market size is expected to reach USD 93.19 billion by 2027. It is projected to progress at a CAGR of 27.9% during the forecast period. Rising demand for advanced and continuous health monitoring products is fueling the growth.



Increasing prevalence of obesity coupled with rising awareness about physical fitness is encouraging people to adopt fitness-related activities. Wearable devices, such as smart bands and smartwatches help monitor fitness parameters including calories burned, footstep count, and distance covered while walking or running. Wearable devices companies also offer guidance of certified dieticians and nutritionists, further generating the demand for wearable medical devices.



Companies, such as Google, Fitbit, Apple, and Nike are working toward launching new innovative products, which is anticipated to boost the wearable medical devices market growth over the forecast period. Smart watches and wristbands are the current focal point of product development and innovation, leading to abundant availability of such products. For instance, HealthPatch, a product of Vital Connect, was launched in March 2014. The product is an adhesive patch that can be placed anywhere on the chest and is used for regulating biometrics such as heart rate, skin temperature, body posture, and activities like steps walked.



Further key findings from the report suggest:

The diagnostic devices segment dominated the market in 2019 owing to the increasing disposable income and awareness along with higher healthcare spending

The straps, clip, and bracelets is the largest and fastest growing segment in the wearable medical device market

Home healthcare held a significant market share in 2019 owing to the rise in geriatric population triggering incidence rate of target diseases

North America is projected to command for a cumulative market share in 2019 due to the increasing application of home care and remote patient monitoring for the purpose of regular, continuous, and long-term monitoring of patients

Asia Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth over the forecast period, attributed to the rising incidence of chronic disease along with growing awareness and disposable income of the consumers

Some of the companies present in the market are Philips Electronics, Fitbit, Basis Science, Garmin, Covidien, Omron Corp., Withings, Vital Connect, Polar Electro, Intelesens, Everist Genomics, Intelesens, and Sotera Wireless

Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Outlook

2.2 Segment Outlook

2.3 Competitive Insights



Chapter 3 Wearable Medical Device Market: Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1 Market Lineage Outlook

3.1.1 Parent Market Outlook

3.1.2 Ancillary Market Outlook

3.2 Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping

3.3 User Perspective Analysis

3.3.1 Consumer Behavior Analysis

3.3.2 Market Influencer Analysis

3.4 Regulatory Framework

3.5 Market Variable Analysis

3.5.1 Market Driver Analysis

3.5.1.1 Rising Demand For Round-The-Clock Monitoring

3.5.1.2 Growing Awareness On Fitness

3.5.1.3 Increasing Per Capita Income

3.5.1.4 Advent Of Technologically Advanced Products

3.5.1.5 Growing Geriatric Population

3.5.2 Market Restraint Analysis

3.5.2.1 Data Security And Privacy Issues

3.5.2.2 Non-Availability Of Reimbursement

3.5.3 Industry Challenges

3.6 Wearable Medical Device Market: Analysis Tools

3.6.1 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.6.2 Pestel Analysis

3.6.3 Major Deals & Strategic Alliances Analysis

3.6.4 Market Entry Strategies



Chapter 4 Wearable Medical Device Market: Product Segment Analysis

4.1 Wearable Medical Device Market: Definition & Scope

4.2 Wearable Medical Device: Market Share Analysis, 2018 & 2027

4.3 Diagnostic Devices

4.4 Therapeutic Devices



Chapter 5 Wearable Medical Device Market: Site Segment Analysis

5.1 Wearable Medical Device Market: Definition & Scope

5.2 Wearable Medical Device: Market Share Analysis, 2018 & 2027

5.3 Handheld

5.4 Headband

5.5 Strap/Clip/Bracelet

5.6 Shoe Sensors

5.7 Others



Chapter 6 Wearable Medical Device Market: Application Segment Analysis

6.1 Wearable Medical Device Market: Definition & Scope

6.2 Wearable Medical Device: Market Share Analysis, 2018 & 2027

6.3 Sports and Fitness

6.4 Remote Patient Monitoring

6.5 Home Healthcare



Chapter 7 Wearable Medical Device Market: Regional Analysis

7.1 Wearable Medical Device Market: Definition & Scope

7.2 Regional Market Snapshot

7.3 Regional Market Share and Leading Players, 2018

7.4 Wearable Medical Device: Market Share Analysis, 2018 & 2027

7.5 North America

7.6 Europe

7.7 Asia-Pacific

7.8 Latin America

7.9 MEA



Chapter 8 Company Profiles

8.1 Strategic Framework

8.2 Company Profiles

8.2.1 Koninklijke Philips N.V.

8.2.2 Sotera Wireless

8.2.3 Zephyr Technology Corporation

8.2.4 Omron Corporation

8.2.5 Everist Health

8.2.6 Polar Electro

8.2.7 LifeWatch AG

8.2.8 Intelesens Ltd.

8.2.9 Withings

8.2.10 Fitbit Inc.

8.2.11 Garmin

8.2.12 Vital Connect



Chapter 9 KOL Commentary

9.1 Key Insights

9.2 KOL Views



Chapter 10 Recommendations



