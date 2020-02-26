Lassila & Tikanoja plc
26 February 2020 1.00 p.m

Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Hautaniemi, Eero  
Position: Chief Executive Officer
     
Initial Notification  
Reference number: 743700Z9Z54VGHZA0028_20200226091800_2
     
Issuer
Name: Lassila & Tikanoja Oyj
LEI: 743700Z9Z54VGHZA0028
     
Transaction details
Transaction date: 2020-02-25
Venue: OFF-EXCHANGE TRANSACTIONS (XOFF)
Nature of the transaction: Receipt of a Share-Based Incentive or Remuneration
 
Instrument: Share
ISIN: FI0009010854
 
Volume: 450
Unit price: 0.00000 Euro
 
Aggregated transactions
Volume: 450
Volume weighted average price: 0.00000 Euro



LASSILA & TIKANOJA PLC

Valtteri Palin
CFO

Additional information:
Valtteri Palin, CFO, tel. +358 40 734 7749

Lassila & Tikanoja is a service company that makes circular economy a reality. Together with our customers, we keep materials, properties and factories in productive use for as long as possible and we enhance the use of raw materials and energy. We help our customers maintain the value of their properties and materials while protecting the environment. We achieve this by delivering responsible and sustainable service solutions that make the daily lives of our customers easier. With operations in Finland, Sweden and Russia, L&T employs 8,200 people. Net sales in 2019 amounted to EUR 784.3 million. L&T is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. 

