26 February 2020 1.00 p.m

Person subject to the notification requirement Name: Hautaniemi, Eero Position: Chief Executive Officer Initial Notification Reference number: 743700Z9Z54VGHZA0028_20200226091800_2 Issuer Name: Lassila & Tikanoja Oyj LEI: 743700Z9Z54VGHZA0028 Transaction details Transaction date: 2020-02-25 Venue: OFF-EXCHANGE TRANSACTIONS (XOFF) Nature of the transaction: Receipt of a Share-Based Incentive or Remuneration Instrument: Share ISIN: FI0009010854 Volume: 450 Unit price: 0.00000 Euro Aggregated transactions Volume: 450 Volume weighted average price: 0.00000 Euro











Valtteri Palin

CFO

Additional information:

Valtteri Palin, CFO, tel. +358 40 734 7749

Lassila & Tikanoja is a service company that makes circular economy a reality. Together with our customers, we keep materials, properties and factories in productive use for as long as possible and we enhance the use of raw materials and energy. We help our customers maintain the value of their properties and materials while protecting the environment. We achieve this by delivering responsible and sustainable service solutions that make the daily lives of our customers easier. With operations in Finland, Sweden and Russia, L&T employs 8,200 people. Net sales in 2019 amounted to EUR 784.3 million. L&T is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.

