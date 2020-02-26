HONOLULU, Feb. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Barnwell Industries, Inc. (“Barnwell”, the “Company”, “we” or “our”) (NYSE American: BRN) is pleased to provide an update on recent developments with respect to its businesses and operations. Production volumes are presented as “Boe” (Barrel of oil equivalent at the rate of 5.8 thousand cubic feet of natural gas per barrel of oil or natural gas liquid).



Mr. Alexander Kinzler, Chief Executive Officer of Barnwell, commented, “The results we recently released for our first fiscal quarter of 2020 showed a 90% improved bottom line, operating profits in our oil and gas and water well company divisions and demonstrate our continued progress in implementing our plans to increase production and revenues.

“Just prior to the end of fiscal 2019, we participated with a 28.3% interest in a horizontal well in the Spirit River area of Alberta. This well commenced drilling in late September 2019, came on production in mid-November 2019 and has proven to be one of the best wells drilled in Alberta in the past year and, thus far, one of the most productive wells that Barnwell has been part of in its history. In only 3 months, this well has produced over 65,000 barrels of oil and 160,000 thousand cubic feet (“Mcf”) of natural gas, of which Barnwell’s share was 18,000 barrels and 45,000 Mcf, respectively. Based upon the current production rate and trend, we expect to achieve payout on the capital invested in this well in the second quarter of fiscal 2020. This well is currently producing about 400 barrels per day of oil and 1,500 Mcf per day of gas, of which Barnwell’s share is about 113 barrels per day of oil and 425 Mcf per day of gas.

“In August 2018, we acquired a significant asset base in the Twining field in Central Alberta. Barnwell was very selective in its search for a new area that fit our criteria and was very fortunate to acquire the Twining asset. We feel that there is significant oil to be recovered at Twining through modern horizontal drilling and multi-stage fracing techniques. We have acquired rights to roughly 30% of the pool and have identified over 50 drilling locations within the Twining field that we believe could be developed using such modern techniques over the next several years. We have strategic facilities to handle this incremental production. We drilled our first operated horizontal well in Twining in the first quarter of fiscal 2020 (Barnwell has 100% interest in the well), completed it with 26 frac stages and connected it for production. Oil and gas production rates have been steadily increasing as the load water is recovered, and we are currently producing about 70 Boe/d net to Barnwell.

“The Twining acquisition and the above-mentioned drilling activities, combined with ongoing asset acquisitions, have contributed to significant positive growth in our oil and gas production over the past 2 years, with production for the fiscal quarter ending December 31, 2019 of 69,000 Boe. We also are currently marketing all of our older, non-core “legacy” properties, which includes our interest in the well in the Spirit River area of Alberta, in a brokered process. Since 2014, we have generated over $30 million through asset sales and paid off our debt, while reducing our asset retirement obligations. It is our intention that a significant portion of any proceeds from such sales would be used to re-invest in Twining.

“Our Water Resources International, Inc. contracting subsidiary had an excellent fiscal 2019, and we expect that it will have an even better fiscal 2020. This improvement was primarily due to a new well drilling contract that is based on a fixed rate per day or hour, depending upon the activity, as opposed to the Company’s typical contract that is based on a fixed price per lineal foot drilled. Also, this contract includes revenues from a contract payment that was used to fund the Company’s purchase of a new drilling rig and ancillary equipment, which will be available for use on other future jobs with other customers after this contract is completed. We expect significantly higher revenues under this contract during fiscal 2020. Additionally, the Company has a backlog of drilling and pump installation and repair contracts of approximately $11,000,000 at February 1, 2020, of which $8,000,000 is expected to be realized in fiscal 2020, which may make this segment’s operating profit substantially higher in fiscal 2020 as compared to fiscal 2019.

“These fiscal 2020 achievements were years in the making and have improved our oil and gas operations, added significant reserves and are expected to add significant new revenues through fiscal 2020 and beyond.”

About Barnwell Industries, Inc.

Barnwell Industries, Inc. and its subsidiaries are principally engaged in oil and natural gas exploration, development, production and sales in Canada; investing in leasehold interests in real estate in Hawaii; and well drilling services and water pumping system installation and repairs in Hawaii.

CONTACT: Alexander C. Kinzler Chief Executive Officer and President Russell M. Gifford Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Tel: (808) 531-8400






