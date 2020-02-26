Today, the Board of Directors of Per Aarsleff Holding A/S has discussed and approved the interim financial report for Q1 of the financial year 2019/20. The interim financial report has not been audited or reviewed by the company’s auditor.
Q1 results
*Results adjusted for arbitration loss as announced in company announcement of 16 January 2019.
Outlook for the financial year 2019/20
The outlook for the full financial year remains unchanged. EBIT is expected to amount to DKK 560 million.
Revenue is expected to be approx. 1% up on the financial year 2018/19.
