Today, the Board of Directors of Per Aarsleff Holding A/S has discussed and approved the interim financial report for Q1 of the financial year 2019/20. The interim financial report has not been audited or reviewed by the company’s auditor.

Q1 results



Consolidated revenue increased by 3.6% to DKK 3,510 million (Q1 2018/19: DKK 3,389 million).

Operating profit (EBIT) came to DKK 175 million (Q1 2018/19: DKK 94 million/166 million before arbitration loss*).

Construction generated EBIT of DKK 90 million (Q1 2018/19: DKK 33 million/105 million before arbitration loss*).

Pipe Technologies generated EBIT of DKK 56 million (Q1 2018/19: DKK 38 million).

Ground Engineering generated EBIT of DKK 29 million (Q1 2018/19: DKK 23 million).

Cash flows from operating activities with deduction of investing activities (exclusive of investments in securities) amounted to a positive liquidity flow of DKK 289 million.

The Group’s net interest-bearing deposit came to DKK 239 million at 31 December 2019. Implementation of IFRS 16 affected interest-bearing debt by a negative amount of DKK 403 million.

*Results adjusted for arbitration loss as announced in company announcement of 16 January 2019.



Outlook for the financial year 2019/20







The outlook for the full financial year remains unchanged. EBIT is expected to amount to DKK 560 million.



Revenue is expected to be approx. 1% up on the financial year 2018/19.



