The global mycoplasma testing market size is expected to reach a value of USD 1.87 billion by 2027, expanding at a CAGR of 14.9%. The demand for mycoplasma testing products is anticipated to rise in near future with growing R&D investments in the field of life sciences. Huge opportunities in the life sciences segment are spurring the market growth. Rising investment in biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries with rise in healthcare spending is expected to further fuel the growth.



Government initiatives in the form of awareness campaigns for chronic diseases, such as cancer are also encouraging research-based activities.The National Research Council’s Industrial Research and Assistance Program (NRC-IRAP) provides technological support to small and medium scale life science companies in Canada involved in product development and innovation.



According to Saudi Arabia’s 2030 Vision, its government is promoting growth of pharmaceutical industries due to the fact that only 30% of its medication requirements are produced locally. Such factors are expected to drive the market growth.



Mycoplasma contamination of cell culture is a growing concern for most of the researchers for decades.Mycoplasma infection arises majorly from laboratory workers as human mycoplasma contamination occurs at a faster rate.



In order to combat further contamination, mycoplasma tests are conducted, which is expected to increase the demand for the related products and hence, the market growth.



• In 2019, kits and reagents dominated the market and is also expected to showcase the highest CAGR over the forecast period, owing to its increasing usage in mycoplasma tests

• The Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) segment held the largest market share in 2019 owing to the delivery of fast and accurate results associated with this technology

• Cell line testing is anticipated to exhibit the highest CAGR over the forecast period due to the increasing risk of cell line contamination

• In 2019, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies accounted for the largest mycoplasma testing market share due to rising research activities in drug discovery and development

• North America dominated the market in 2019 owing to rising healthcare spending levels and government funding for life science-related research

• Asia Pacific is expected to expand at an exponential CAGR during the forecast period, attributed to increase in healthcare spending along with rise in demand for better infrastructure in laboratory and clinical research

• Some of the key market players are Merck KGaA; Thermo Fisher Scientific; Lonza Group Ltd.; Charles River Laboratories International, Inc.; PromoCell GmbH; and Bionique Testing Laboratories, Inc.

