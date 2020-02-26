Dublin, Feb. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Sports Medicine Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Application (Knees, Shoulders, Ankle & Foot), By Product Type (Body Reconstruction & Repair, Body Support & Recovery), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2020 - 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global sports medicine market size is projected to reach USD 15.2 billion by 2027, expanding at a CAGR of 8.2%.



The increasing demand for sports medicine, owing to the shift towards a healthy lifestyle adopted by the young population, and rising incidences of injuries among athletes and fitness enthusiasts are some of the major factors driving the market.



In 2019, the body reconstruction and repair devices segment dominated the market with a revenue share of 39.2%. An increase in the number of ligament injuries and growing demand for minimally invasive repair surgeries due to short recovery time are some of the key factors driving demand for these devices. On the other hand, the accessories segment is anticipated to witness the fastest growth over the forecast period, due to increasing demand for effective wound healing among athletes.



The knee application segment is currently dominating the market. An increase in the number of cruciate ligament injuries and a growing demand for knee arthroscopy are the major factors driving the growth of this segment. On the other hand, the segment is anticipated to witness the fastest growth of 8.9% over the forecast period, owing to continuous increase in the number of knee replacement surgeries and the introduction of innovative and personalized total knee replacement (TKR) system by key players.



North America dominated the market in 2019, owing to the presence of a high healthcare expenditure followed by active participation of the population in physical activities. On the other hand, Asia Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth as the regulations for medical devices in the region are less stringent, providing easy entry to global players. Moreover, growing medical tourism in the region is further anticipated to drive market growth over the forecast period.



Further key findings from the report suggest:

The global market is anticipated to reach USD 15.2 billion by 2027, owing to rise in the number of injuries

The accessories segment is anticipated to witness the fastest CAGR of 8.8% over the forecast period as the demand for wound care products is increasing

The knee application segment is anticipated to exhibit the fastest CAGR of 8.9%, owing to the increase in the number of cruciate ligament injuries

North America dominates the sports medicine market, owing to the high healthcare expenditure

Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1 Methodology



Chapter 2 Executive Summary



Chapter 3 Industry Outlook

3.1 Market Segmentation

3.2 Market Lineage Outlook

3.3 Product Pipeline Analysis

3.4 User Perspective Analysis

3.4.1 Consumer Behaviour Analysis

3.4.2 Market Influencer Analysis

3.5 Market Variable Analysis

3.5.1 Market Driver Analysis

3.5.1.1 Shift from Proactive to Preventive Medicine in with Respect to Sports Injuries

3.5.1.2 Increase in Number of Individuals Choosing Sports as a Career

3.5.1.3 Rising Incidence of Sports Injuries

3.5.2 Market Restraint Analysis

3.5.2.1 Increase in Number of Product Recalls

3.5.2.2 Lack of Adequate Healthcare Infrastructure and Sporting Culture in Less Developed and Developing Countries

3.5.3 Industry Challenges

3.5.3.1 Stringent Regulatory Framework

3.6 Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping

3.7 Business Environment Analysis Tools

3.7.1 SWOT Analysis, by PEST

3.7.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.7.3 Regulatory Framework

3.7.3.1 Reimbursement Scenario

3.7.3.1.1 U.S.

3.7.3.1.2 Japan

3.7.3.2 Governments, Compliances and Regulations

3.7.4 Major Deals & Strategic Alliances Analysis

3.8 Market Entry Strategies



Chapter 4 Product Type Segment Analysis

4.1 Sports Medicine Market: Product Type Movement Analysis

4.1.1 Body Reconstruction and Repair Devices

4.1.2 Body Support and Recovery Devices

4.1.3 Body Monitoring and Evaluation

4.1.4 Accessories



Chapter 5 Application Segment Analysis

5.1 Sports Medicine Market: Application Movement Analysis

5.1.1 Knees

5.1.2 Shoulders

5.1.3 Ankle and Foot

5.1.4 Back and Spine

5.1.5 Elbow and Wrist

5.1.6 Hips

5.1.7 Other Applications



Chapter 6 Regional Outlook

6.1 Sports Medicine Market Share by Region, 2019 & 2027

6.2 SWOT Analysis, by Region

6.3 North America

6.4 Europe

6.5 Asia Pacific

6.6 Latin America

6.7 MEA



Chapter 7 Competitive Analysis

7.1 Company Categorization (Key Innovators, Market Leaders, Emerging Players)

7.2 Vendor Landscape

7.2.1 List of Key Distributors and Channel Partners

7.2.2 Key Customers

7.2.3 Company Market Share Analysis, 2019

7.3 Public Companies

7.3.1 Company Market Position Analysis

7.3.2 Company Markets Share/Ranking, by Region

7.3.3 Market Differentiators

7.3.4 Synergy Analysis: Major Deals and Strategic Alliances

7.4 Private Companies

7.4.1 List of Key Emerging Companies

7.4.2 Regional Network Map

7.5 Key Company Profiles

7.5.1 Stryker Corporation

7.5.2 Arthrex Inc.

7.5.3 Depuy Synthes Inc.

7.5.4 Zimmer Biomet

7.5.5 Wright Medical Group N.V.

7.5.6 DJO Global

7.5.7 Ottobock

7.5.8 Smith & Nephew

7.5.9 OSSUR HF



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/lau62f

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900