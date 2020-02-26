Dublin, Feb. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "CINV Treatment Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2020 - 2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global CINV treatment market studied was projected to grow with a CAGR of nearly 5.8% over the forecast period.



The major factors attributing to the growth of the market are the increasing prevalence of cancer and rising research and development activities for cancer. According to the National Institutes of Health (NIH), in 2018, an estimated 1,735,350 new cases of cancer will be detected in the United States and 609,640 people will die from the disease.



Furthermore, the growing investments in research and development programs by the biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies is boosting the market growth. However, the lack of awareness of the available drugs is the major drawback for market growth.



Key Market Trends



Speciality Clinics Segment is expected to Grow at a Faster rate in the Forecast Period



When chemotherapy penetrates the body, sensors in the digestive system and brain detect its presence as a foreign substance. Several substances, including serotonin and substance P, are released, triggering nausea and vomiting reflex. This is the body's effort to get rid of the foreign substance. So the doctors prescribe treatment for the CINV.



The major factor boosting the market growth of the segment is the increasing number of cancer cases globally. As the patient pool increases, there is a growth of chemotherapy and its side effects. The oncology clinics are increasing in number and so does the market growth.



North America Dominates the Market and Expected to do Same in the Forecast Period



North America is expected to dominate the overall CINV treatment market, throughout the forecast period. The market growth is due to factors such as the presence of key players, high prevalence of cancer patients in the region, established healthcare infrastructure, and availability of branded drugs are some of the key factors accountable for its large share in the market.



Furthermore, beneficial government initiatives and an increase in the number of research partnerships are some of the drivers expected to increase market growth. In the North America region, the United States holds the largest market share due to the factors such as the increasing number of geriatric populations, along with a growing number of patient pools in the country.



Competitive Landscape



The CINV Treatment market is moderately competitive and consists of several major players. Some of the companies which are currently dominating the market Merck & Co., Inc., GlaxoSmithKline plc, Heron Therapeutics, Inc., Helsinn Holding S.A., Baxter Healthcare, Sandoz (Novartis AG), Orchid Healthcare, Mylan Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Teva Pharmaceuticals, and Sun Pharma.



Key Topics Covered



1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study



2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Increasing Prevalence of Cancer

4.2.2 Rising Research and Development Activities for Cancer Treatments

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Lack of Awareness of the Available Drugs

4.4 Porter's Five Force Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry



5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Drug Type

5.1.1 5-HT3 inhibitors

5.1.2 NK1 inhibitors

5.1.3 Others

5.2 By End-user

5.2.1 Hospitals

5.2.2 Specialty Clinics

5.2.3 Others

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.1.1 United States

5.3.1.2 Canada

5.3.1.3 Mexico

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.2.1 Germany

5.3.2.2 United Kingdom

5.3.2.3 France

5.3.2.4 Italy

5.3.2.5 Spain

5.3.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.3.3 Asia-Pacific

5.3.3.1 China

5.3.3.2 Japan

5.3.3.3 India

5.3.3.4 Australia

5.3.3.5 South Korea

5.3.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 Middle-East and Africa

5.3.4.1 GCC

5.3.4.2 South Africa

5.3.4.3 Rest of Middle-East and Africa

5.3.5 South America

5.3.5.1 Brazil

5.3.5.2 Argentina

5.3.5.3 Rest of South America



6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Merck & Co. Inc.

6.1.2 GlaxoSmithKline plc

6.1.3 Heron Therapeutics Inc.

6.1.4 Helsinn Holding S.A.

6.1.5 Novartis AG

6.1.6 Baxter Healthcare

6.1.7 Orchid Healthcare

6.1.8 Mylan Pharmaceuticals Inc.

6.1.9 Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

6.1.10 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.



7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS



