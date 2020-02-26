Dublin, Feb. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Krill Oil Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Liquids, Softgels, Capsules), By Application (Dietary Supplements, Animal Feed, Functional Food & Beverages), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2020 - 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global krill oil market size is projected to be valued at USD 664.6 million by 2027, expanding at a CAGR of 11.6%. Growing consumer health awareness, coupled with rising investment in clinical research and development is expected to promote market growth over the forecast.
Health benefits offered by consumption of krill oil to reduce cholesterol level, blood pressure, and coronary heart diseases such as heart attacks and strokes is expected to drive demand in the forecast period. In addition, increasing demand for supplements and functional foods by consumers owing to growing health concerns coupled with high disposable income is further anticipated to propel market expansion over the forecast period.
Increasing spending on the pharmaceutical sector in countries such as China, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam is expected to stimulate industry expansion. Rising population in developing countries is further expected to fuel the demand for omega 3 products in applications such as nutrition supplements and infant formula. Moreover, changing lifestyle of consumers and increasing concerns regarding health issues, especially coronary heart diseases, are expected to further fuel the demand for omega 3 products thereby benefitting market growth over the forecast period.
Companies are focusing on backward integration in order to gain more control over the value chain. The krill fishery is highly regulated owing to which the number of manufacturers are limited which can restrict the growth in the forecast period.
The market in Europe is expected to be valued at USD 223.8 million by 2027, expanding at a CAGR of 10.1% over the forecast period. The presence of major krill oil manufacturers and prominent coastlines in the region is driving the demand for krill oil based products. Moreover, growing health awareness in Europe is anticipated to augment the demand for supplements and functional food, pharmaceutical, and infant formula application segments.
Further key findings from the report suggest:
Key Topics Covered
Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
Chapter 3. Krill Oil Market Variables, Trends, & Scope
Chapter 4. Krill Oil Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis
4.1. Krill Oil Market: Product Movement Analysis, 2019 & 2027
4.2. Liquids
4.3. Softgels
4.4. Capsules
Chapter 5. Krill Oil Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis
5.1. Krill Oil Market: Application Movement Analysis, 2019 & 2027
5.2. Dietary Supplements
5.3. Animal Feed
5.4. Functional Food & Beverages
5.5. Pharmaceuticals
5.6. Other Applications
Chapter 6. Krill Oil Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis
6.1. Krill Oil Market: Regional movement analysis, 2019 & 2027
6.2. North America
6.3. Europe
6.4. Asia-Pacific
6.5. Central & South America
6.6. Middle East & Africa
Chapter 7. Krill Oil Market: Competitive Analysis
7.1. Key Global Players, Their Initiatives, & Their Impact on the Market
7.2. Participant Categorization
7.3. Vendor Landscape
7.3.1. List of Key Distributors & Channel Partners
7.3.2. Key Customers
7.4. Public Companies
7.4.1. Company Market Position Analysis
7.4.2. Company Market Share/Ranking, by Country, 2019
7.4.3. SWOT Analysis of Public Companies
7.5. Private Companies
7.5.1. List of Emerging Companies
7.5.2. Geographic Presence
7.5.3. Company Market Position Analysis
Chapter 8. Company Profiles
(Company Overview, Financial Performance, Product Benchmarking, Strategic Initiatives)
8.1. Aker BioMarine
8.2. Schiff Nutrition International Inc.
8.3. Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc.
8.4. Norwegian Fish Oil AS
8.5. NutriGold Inc.
8.6. Rimfrost AS
8.7. Qingdao Kangjing Marine Biotechnology Co. Ltd.
8.8. NWC Naturals Inc.
8.9. Nutracode
8.10. Ergomax
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
