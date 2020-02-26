Reference is made to the stock exchange notice on 14 February 2020 where it was informed that the board of Sniace, Borregaard’s partner in Spain, intended to apply for liquidation of the company. Manufacturing activities at the Sniace dissolving pulp and viscose fiber mill in Torrelavega have now been stopped. As a consequence, the supply of lignin raw material from Sniace to the jointly owned company LignoTech Ibérica was discontinued on 25 February. Production of lignin has therefore stopped. It is currently not known whether operations at the Sniace mill will be resumed under the administration of a liquidator.

Sarpsborg, 26 February 2020



Jørn Syvertsen, Director Investor Relations, +47 958 36 335

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.