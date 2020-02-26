The Annual General Meeting of Tryg A/S will be held on Monday 30 March 2020 at 15:00 CEST at the company address, Klausdalsbrovej 601, 2750 Ballerup.
The agenda:
- Report by the Supervisory Board on business activities in 2019
- Approval of audited Annual Report for 2019
- Resolution on distribution of profits according to the adopted Annual Report
- Resolution to grant discharge to the Supervisory Board and Executive Board
- Approval of the remuneration of the Supervisory Board for 2020
- Proposals from the Supervisory Board:
- Proposal for renewal and extension of the existing authorisation to increase the share capital, cf. Articles 8 and 9 of the Articles of Association
- Proposal for renewal and extension of the existing authorisation for buying own shares
- Proposal for adjustment of the company’s purpose, cf. Article 2 of the Articles of Association
- Proposal for changing the company’s administrator of the register of shareholders, cf. Article 5 of the Articles of Association
- Proposal for adjustment of the standard agenda, cf. Article 16 of the Articles of Association
- Approval of the Remuneration Policy
- Election of members to the Supervisory Board
- Appointment of auditor
- Authorisation to the Chair
- Miscellaneous
For further details, please see attached notice of the AGM.