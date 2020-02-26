The Annual General Meeting of Tryg A/S will be held on Monday 30 March 2020 at 15:00 CEST at the company address, Klausdalsbrovej 601, 2750 Ballerup.

The agenda:

Report by the Supervisory Board on business activities in 2019 Approval of audited Annual Report for 2019 Resolution on distribution of profits according to the adopted Annual Report Resolution to grant discharge to the Supervisory Board and Executive Board Approval of the remuneration of the Supervisory Board for 2020 Proposals from the Supervisory Board: Proposal for renewal and extension of the existing authorisation to increase the share capital, cf. Articles 8 and 9 of the Articles of Association Proposal for renewal and extension of the existing authorisation for buying own shares Proposal for adjustment of the company’s purpose, cf. Article 2 of the Articles of Association Proposal for changing the company’s administrator of the register of shareholders, cf. Article 5 of the Articles of Association Proposal for adjustment of the standard agenda, cf. Article 16 of the Articles of Association Approval of the Remuneration Policy Election of members to the Supervisory Board Appointment of auditor Authorisation to the Chair Miscellaneous

For further details, please see attached notice of the AGM.

