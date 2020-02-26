New York, Feb. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Fire Protection Materials Market for Construction by Type, Application - Global Forecast to 2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05098909/?utm_source=GNW

0 billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 8.5%. Strict building codes & building regulations, and increased emphasis on passive fire protection materials are driving the market for fire protection materials market. Higher costs of these materials and lack of awareness among consumers are restraining the growth of the market.



Putty is expected to be the fastest-growing segment of the market in terms of value between 2019 and 2024.

The putty segment is expected to witness the highest growth in terms of value during the forecast period. The growing use of putty in various fire-stop applications in construction activities, along with its properties, such as compatibility with almost every construction and building material is driving this market.



Commercial construction application segment is estimated to witness the highest growth rate between 2019 and 2024.

Commercial construction is projected to dominate the fire protection materials market during the forecast period.The growing demand for passive fire protection system and increased emphasis on fire safety codes and regulations are driving the market in this application.



Increase in commercial activities, such as tourism, education, healthcare, retail, and other services has augemented the need for commercial buildings and establishments. This has increased the demand for fire protection materials in commercial construction.



North America is expected to account for the largest market share.

North America is expected to be the largest market during the forecast period.The growing emphasis on passive fire protection system as a result of the increasing number structural fire accidents has a huge impact on this market.



The market in North America is mature and is majorly driven by regulatory associations and organizations, along with licensed contractors and product listing. With the increase in commercial and industrial construction segments, the demand for fire protection materials in the region is expected to continuously grow.

• By Company Type: Tier 1 - 30%, Tier 2 - 43%, and Tier 3 - 27%

• By Designation: C-Level - 21%, Director Level - 23%, and Others - 56%

• By Region: North America - 30%, Europe - 18%, APAC - 41%, Rest of the world - 11%



The key players profiled in the report include Hilti Group (Liechtenstein), 3M (US), Specified Technologies Inc. (US), ETEX (Belgium), Morgan Advanced Materials (UK), Akzo Nobel NV (Netherlands), Jotun (Norway), Sika AG (Switzerland), and Rolf Kuhn GmbH (Germany).



