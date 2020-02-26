Dublin, Feb. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Lead Acid Battery Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report Product (SLI, Stationary, Motive), by Construction Method (Flooded, VRLA), by Application, by Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2020 - 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global lead acid battery market size is expected to reach USD 93.04 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 5.9% over the forecast period.



Lead acid batteries are expected to witness significant rise in demand owing to their increasing usage in various industries including oil and gas, nuclear power, electricity generation, gas turbine, hospitality, transport infrastructure, manufacturing, construction, mining, and off-grid renewable. Moreover, advantages associated with these batteries, such as durability, high voltage capability, low-cost, and simple manufacturing process are expected to increase the demand.



Lead acid batteries finds wide usage in automotive applications including forklifts, golf carts, and industrial cleaners. High usage of lead acid battery in forklifts on account of low cost, reliability, and well-established supply chain of the product, is likely to positively influence the market. Lead acid battery is widely used in automobile as it delivers high power to start the engine. The superior safety, quality, and recycling process of these batteries is anticipated to augment the market growth over the forecast period.



Starting, Lighting, and Ignition (SLI) was the largest product segment and accounted for more than half of global lead acid battery market revenue in 2019. Growing demand for SLI batteries in commercial vehicles and passenger cars is expected to strengthen the segment growth over the forecast period.



Further key findings from the report suggest:

SLI was the biggest product segment and accounted for 53.8% of revenue share in 2019

Flooded lead acid battery sector was the largest segment, accounting to USD 38.92 billion in 2019

In 2019, automotive application accounted for the largest of market share in terms of revenue and is projected to register a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period

Asia Pacific held the largest market share of USD 26.43 billion in 2019 due to growing UPS sector as a result of rapid development of the data centers and IT sector

China is expected to be one of the promising markets in light of favorable government policies and high end energy storage technologies adding USD 17.94 billion in 2019

Major manufacturers include GS YUASA, EnerSys, East Penn, ATLASBX Co, Exide Technologies, and Johnson Controls

Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Outlook

2.2 Segmental Outlook

2.3 Competitive Insights



Chapter 3 Market Variables, Trends, And Scope

3.1 Market Lineage Outlook

3.1.1 Global Battery Market Outlook

3.1.2 Global Energy Storage Market Outlook

3.2 Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping

3.3 Industrial Value Chain Analysis

3.3.1 Raw Material Trends

3.3.1.1 Major Raw Materials Analysis

3.3.1.1.1 Lead

3.3.1.1.2 Polyethylene

3.3.1.1.3 Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)

3.3.1.1.4 Polypropylene

3.3.2 Manufacturing Trends

3.3.2.1 Recycling Process

3.3.2.2 Technology Trends

3.3.2.3 Cost Structure Analysis

3.3.3 Sales Channel Analysis

3.3.4 Vendor Selection Criteria Analysis

3.3.5 Profit Margin Analysis

3.3.6 List of Key End-users by Country

3.4 Technology Overview

3.5 Regulatory Framework

3.5.1 Product Classification Codes

3.5.2 Standard & Compliances

3.5.3 Safety

3.6 Market Dynamics

3.6.1 Market Driver Analysis

3.6.1.1 Growing Demand for UPS Systems

3.6.1.2 Rising Usage in Motive Industrial Industry

3.6.1.3 Growing Automotive Sector

3.6.1.4 Recyclability of Lead Acid Batteries

3.6.2 Market Restraint Analysis

3.6.2.1 Fluctuating Raw Material Prices

3.6.3 Industry Challenges

3.6.3.1 Alternative Forms of Energy Storage

3.7 Trade Analysis

3.7.1 List of Key Importers and Exporters, By Major Country

3.8 Business Environment Analysis: Lead Acid Battery Market

3.8.1 Industry Analysis - Porter's

3.8.1.1 Supplier Power

3.8.1.2 Buyer Power

3.8.1.3 Substitution Threat

3.8.1.4 Threat From New Entrant

3.8.1.5 Competitive Rivalry

3.8.2 Pestel Analysis

3.8.2.1 Political Landscape

3.8.2.2 Environmental Landscape

3.8.2.3 Social Landscape

3.8.2.4 Technology Landscape

3.8.2.5 Economic Landscape

3.8.2.6 Legal Landscape

3.9 Market Entry Strategies



Chapter 4 Lead Acid Battery Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1 Definition & Scope

4.2 Product Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2016 & 2027

4.3 Global Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analysis by Product, 2016 to 2027



Chapter 5 Lead Acid Battery: Construction Method Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1 Definition & Scope

5.2 Construction Method Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2016 & 2027

5.3 Global Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analysis by Construction Method, 2016 to 2027



Chapter 6 Lead Acid Battery: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1 Definition & Scope

6.2 Application Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2016 & 2027

6.3 Global Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analysis by Construction Method, 2016 to 2027



Chapter 7 Lead Acid Battery: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

7.1 Regional Market Snapshot

7.2 Market Share Analysis by Country, 2019

7.3 Global Lead Acid Battery Market: Regional Movement Analysis, 2017 & 2025

7.4 North America

7.5 Europe

7.6 Asia Pacific

7.7 Central & South America

7.8 MEA



Chapter 8 Lead Acid Battery Market - Competitive Analysis

8.1 Key Global Players & Recent Developments & Their Impact on the Industry

8.2 Key Company Strategic Framework

8.3 Vendor Landscape



Chapter 9 Company Profiles

9.1 EnerSys

9.2 C&D Technologies Inc.

9.3 East Penn Manufacturing

9.4 Johnson Controls

9.5 Crown Battery

9.6 NorthStar

9.7 Fujian Quanzhou Dahua Battery Co. Ltd.

9.8 Leoch International Technology Limited

9.9 Zibo Torch Energy Co. Ltd.

9.10 CSB Battery Co. Ltd. (Acquired by Hitachi Chemical Co. Ltd.)

9.11 B.B. Battery Co. Ltd.

9.12 Chloride Batteries S E Asia Pte. Ltd.

9.13 Nipress

9.14 Panasonic Corporation

9.15 Exide Technologies

9.16 ATLASBX Co. Ltd.

9.17 GS Yuasa Corporation

9.18 Fengfan Co. Ltd.

9.19 Narada Power Source Co. Ltd.

9.20 Hoppecke Batteries Inc.

9.21 Saft Groupe

9.22 Coslight Technology International Group Co. Ltd.

9.23 Trojan Battery Company



