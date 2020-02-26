BOSTON and LONDON, Feb. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orchard Therapeutics (Nasdaq: ORTX), a global leader in gene therapy, today announced that members of the management team will present at the following investor conferences in March:



Cowen 40 th Annual Healthcare Conference on March 4, 2020, at 8:00 AM ET in Boston, MA

Live webcasts of the presentations will be available under "News & Events" in the Investors & Media section of the company's website at www.orchard-tx.com . Webcast replays will be archived on the Orchard website following the presentation.

About Orchard

Orchard Therapeutics is a global gene therapy leader dedicated to transforming the lives of people affected by rare diseases through innovative, potentially curative gene therapies. Our ex vivo autologous gene therapy approach harnesses the power of genetically-modified blood stem cells and seeks to permanently correct the underlying cause of disease in a single administration. The company has one of the deepest gene therapy pipelines in the industry and is advancing seven clinical-stage programs across multiple therapeutic areas where the disease burden on children, families and caregivers is immense and current treatment options are limited or do not exist, including inherited neurometabolic disorders, primary immune deficiencies and blood disorders.

Orchard has its global headquarters in London and U.S. headquarters in Boston. For more information, please visit www.orchard-tx.com, and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

