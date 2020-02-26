WALTHAM, Mass., Feb. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: APLS), a global biopharmaceutical company pioneering targeted C3 therapies, today announced that the company will present at the 40th Annual Cowen Health Care Conference on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. ET in Boston, Mass.



The presentation will be given by Cedric Francois, M.D., Ph.D., co-founder and chief executive officer of Apellis, and will be available via live webcast from the “Events and Presentations” page of the “Investors and Media” section of the company’s website at http://investors.apellis.com/events-and-presentations . A replay of the webcast will be available for 90 days following the event.

About Apellis

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a global biopharmaceutical company that is committed to leveraging courageous science, creativity, and compassion to deliver life-changing therapies. By pioneering targeted C3 therapies, we aim to develop best-in-class and first-in-class therapies for a broad range of debilitating diseases that are driven by uncontrolled or excessive activation of the complement cascade, including those within hematology, ophthalmology, and nephrology.

