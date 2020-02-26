Pressrelease 26 Februari 2020

At the annual meeting on 29 August 2019 it was decided that the Nomination Committee should contain representatives for the three largest shareholders or shareholder groups in terms of votes, according to Euroclear Sweden AB's printout of the share register on 31 January 2020.



We hereby announce that, after consultations with the company's three largest owners, ebm-papst AB has chosen to relinquish its position in the nomination committee, the fourth largest owner Swedbank Robur Fonder has therefore been contacted and a Nomination Committee has been appointed, containing the following:

Gerald Engström (Chairman), Färna Invest AB

Björn Henriksson, Nordea Fonder

Lennart Francke, Swedbank Robur Fonder

Shareholders who wish to contact the Nomination Committee are invited to send an e-mail to Anders Ulff, CFO, Systemair AB, anders.ulff@systemair.se.

The annual meeting will be held on 26 August 2020, at 15.00 (CET) in Skinnskatteberg, Sweden.

For further information contact:

Gerald Engström, Chairman of the Board, +46 222 440 01, + 46 70 519 00 01

Roland Kasper, CEO, +46 222 440 13, +46 73 94 40 13

Anders Ulff, CFO, +46 222 440 09, +46 70 577 40 09

Systemair AB, SE-739 30 Skinnskatteberg, Sweden, +46 222 440 00, www.systemair.com





Systemair in brief



Systemair is a leading ventilation company with operations in 50 countries in Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, Asia and Africa. The company had sales of SEK 8.3 billion in the 2018/19 financial year and employs approximately 6,300 people. Systemair has reported an operating profit every year since 1974, when the company was founded. During the past 10 years, the Company's growth rate has averaged about 10 percent.

Systemair has well-established operations in growth markets. The Group's products are marketed under the Systemair, Frico, Fantech and Menerga brands. Systemair shares have been quoted on the Mid Cap List of the Nasdaq OMX Nordic Exchange in Stockholm since October 2007. The Group comprises about 70 companies.

