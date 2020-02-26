VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Thursday, Feb. 27, the Fraser Institute will release a new book of essays on Jean Chretien’s 1995 federal budget.
The Budget that Changed Canada: Essays on the 25th Anniversary of the 1995 Budget spotlights different successes of the budget, including how it led to balanced budgets, reduced debt and eventually much-needed tax relief.
The essays, written by economists such as Jack Mintz and Don Drummond, among others, also highlight how the 1995 budget set Canada on a course of more than 10 years of economic prosperity.
A news release with additional information will be issued via GlobeNewswire on Feb. 27 at 5:00 a.m. (Eastern).
