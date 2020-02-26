SPOKANE, Wash., Feb. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- REGI U.S., Inc. (“REGI” or “RGUS” or "the Company") (OTCQB:RGUS), The Board of Directors, Regi U.S., Inc. and its wholly owned subsidiary RadMax Technologies, Inc. (RadMax) are pleased to confirm initial field testing is underway for a RadMax prototype positive displacement natural gas expander-generator (RXG) at a natural gas producer development partner’s well site in the Southwestern USA.

The two kilowatt RXG is being evaluated on its ability to economically and reliably generate power under harsh wellsite conditions to be used for reducing methane emissions from existing pneumatic controllers, and to provide electrical power for site operations. Planned larger RXG units will also allow for the commercial sale of excess “green” generated power through the grid system. Testing is expected to continue through most of 2020 with different capacity and configuration RXG units installed at additional well sites. Results from these tests are expected to result in commercially available natural gas RXG products up to 500 kW in 2021.

Natural gas pressure pneumatic controllers are used as an economical way to operate valves, regulators and pumps all along the natural gas distribution system and are a major contributor of methane emissions in the natural gas industry. Conversion of these devices to be powered by electricity or compressed air would have a significant impact on the level of methane emissions and is seen by progressive Oil & Gas producers as an essential area for improved environmental stewardship and cost savings.

“Our ability to offer economical, reliable and cleantech alternatives for powering control, monitoring and communication devices is a significant breakthrough for regulators, producers and operators looking to reduce methane emissions from the over three million natural gas producing wells globally,” explained Paul Porter, RadMax Chief Technology Officer.

ABOUT REGI U.S., INC

RadMax Technologies, Inc., the wholly owned subsidiary of REGI U.S., Inc., is a research and development company in the mid stages of prototype testing towards commercializing a family of unique, axial vane devices built around a patented “common rotary core”. This common core can be easily configured into a broad range of innovative products that includes; gas expanders, compressors, pumps, and internal combustion engines / external combustion turbines. These devices can be utilized across numerous global markets and applications to recapture lost “Free” energy and help users improve efficiency, decrease size, weight and complexity in powering applications. In addition, reducing their energy consumption, costs and greenhouse gas emissions (GHG’s) by using less energy, more efficiently. For more information, please visit www.radmaxtech.com

