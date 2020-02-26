HAMILTON, Ontario, Feb. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reliq Health Technologies Inc. (TSXV:RHT or OTCQB:RQHTF) (“Reliq” or the “Company”), a technology company focused on developing innovative mobile health (mHealth) and telemedicine solutions for Community-Based Healthcare, today announced that it has partnered with MaxMD (Fort Lee, NJ), a leading US provider of secure healthcare information technology and interoperability solutions.



“We are thrilled to partner with MaxMD to leverage the rich data their technology platforms can provide for clinicians, healthcare systems and payors,” said Dr. Lisa Crossley, CEO of Reliq Health Technologies, Inc. “MaxMD has customers in all 50 States and Puerto Rico, and we are excited to introduce their client base to our Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) and Chronic Care Management (CCM) solutions. MaxMD works with hospitals, outpatient facilities, health departments, commercial payors and Medicare & Medicaid to provide interoperability between all of the health IT systems involved in a patient’s care. This helps streamline care for chronic disease patients, giving providers and payors the opportunity to identify patients who would benefit from case management and other services, such as RPM and CCM, to proactively manage their health conditions and achieve better health outcomes.”

“MaxMD provides standards-based solutions that feed legacy systems the data they need, and supply the most advanced information-sharing capabilities in the industry," says Scott Finlay, CEO of MaxMD. “Healthcare organizations and HIT systems desperate for information that can help improve care coordination, reduce costs, and improve patient outcomes benefit from MaxMD’s innovative approach to standards-based interoperability services. Our solutions increase efficiency in the use of clinical information for quality programs and risk-adjustment analysis, saving the healthcare system money and ensuring that patients benefit from continuity of care across a broad range of settings all the way from the hospital to the home. Working with Reliq will allow us to offer our clients new options to expand access to care, improve health outcomes and reduce healthcare costs by using the iUGO Care Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) and Chronic Care Management (CCM) platform.”

About MaxMD

MaxMD is the leader in secure healthcare information technology and interoperability solutions.

Deep technical expertise and industry leadership in the application of Healthcare Information Technology (HIT) standards such as Fast Healthcare Interoperability Resources (FHIR), HL7 Version 2 (V2), Clinical Document Architecture (CDA), public key infrastructure (PKI), USCDI, and the Direct Protocol. MaxMD products enable clients to leverage current and emerging standards through a completely unique approach to data exchange designed to create “scalable data liquidity”. MaxMD’s lightweight data transportation and transformation solutions provide customizable rule sets and real-time delivery of clinical data that supports care coordinators, patients, and payer work flows. By incorporating a sophisticated flexible rules engine, natural language processing, Digital Signature Technology and a highly customized data transformation engine our solution is designed to ease interoperability challenges across the care ecosystem. Delivering the right information in the right format to the right constituent at the right time. The ability to transform data while in transit and leverage the emerging standards such as FHIR, Direct, CDA and USCDI driven by user defined rules and requirements is what differentiates MaxMD.

About Reliq Health

Reliq Health Technologies is a healthcare technology company that specializes in developing innovative software solutions for the Community Care market. Reliq’s powerful iUGO Care platform supports care coordination and community-based healthcare. iUGO Care allows complex patients to receive high quality care at home, improving health outcomes, enhancing quality of life for patients and families and reducing the cost of care delivery. iUGO Care provides real-time access to remote patient monitoring data, allowing for timely interventions by the care team to prevent costly hospital readmissions and ER visits. Reliq Health Technologies trades on the TSX Venture under the symbol RHT and on the OTCQB as RQHTF.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

“Dr. Lisa Crossley”

CEO and Director

For further information please contact:

Investor Relations at ir@reliqhealth.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward Looking Information

Certain statements in this press release constitute forward-looking statements, within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements that are not historical facts, including without limitation, statements regarding future estimates, plans, programs, forecasts, projections, objectives, assumptions, expectations or beliefs of future performance, are "forward-looking statements".

We caution you that such "forward-looking statements" involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual and future events to differ materially from those anticipated in such statements.

Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to commercial operations, including technology development, anticipated revenues, projected size of market, and other information that is based on forecasts of future results, estimates of amounts not yet determinable and assumptions of management.

Reliq Health Technologies Inc. (the "Company") does not intend and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements except as required by law. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties relating to, among other things, technology development and marketing activities, the Company's historical experience with technology development, uninsured risks. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

SOURCE: Reliq Health Technologies Inc.