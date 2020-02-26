CRANBURY, N.J., Feb. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amicus Therapeutics (Nasdaq: FOLD) today announced that John F. Crowley, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, will present at the Cowen & Company 40th Annual Health Care Conference in Boston, MA on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at 8:40 a.m. ET.
A live audio webcast of the presentation can also be accessed via the Investors section of the Amicus Therapeutics corporate website at http://ir.amicusrx.com/events-and-presentations, and will be archived for 90 days.
About Amicus Therapeutics
Amicus Therapeutics (Nasdaq: FOLD) is a global, patient-dedicated biotechnology company focused on discovering, developing and delivering novel high-quality medicines for people living with rare metabolic diseases. With extraordinary patient focus, Amicus Therapeutics is committed to advancing and expanding a robust pipeline of cutting-edge, first- or best-in-class medicines for rare metabolic diseases. For more information please visit the company’s website at www.amicusrx.com, and follow on Twitter and LinkedIn.
