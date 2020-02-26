Guardion® has signed a Letter of Appointment with Ho Wah Genting Berhad (HWGB) to create a new formula, designed to enhance the immune system.

The formula will be a unique and exclusive brand of HWGB

San Diego, California, Feb. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Guardion Health Sciences, Inc (“Guardion” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq:GHSI) announced that Ho Wah Genting Berhad (“HWGB”) a Malaysian company listed on the Malaysian Stock Exchange (Industrial Products sector) has selected Guardion to develop an immune- supportive formula for their consumer base. HWGB has contracted Guardion and its recently acquired subsidiary NutriGuard, to develop a proprietary formula to meet the demands of their customers for an immune-supportive product.

Professor Mark McCarty, the original founder of NutriGuard, and now a senior scientist consultant to Guardion, is a leader in the scientific validation of nutrition-based therapies for potentiating the type 1 interferon response to RNA viruses. Boosting type 1 interferon response is believed to blunt the replication of virus cells. Dr McCarty has been tasked with developing this proprietary formula for HWGB.

The formula is designed to provide both immuno-supportive and anti-inflammatory benefits to its users. The formula has not been used nor tested, nor is it intended to specifically address symptoms of the current COVID-19 virus.

Michael Favish, CEO of Guardion Health Sciences, stated “We are pleased to partner with Ho Wah Genting Berhad for the development of a product specifically designed to boost the immune system capability, i.e. type 1 interferon response, to RNA viruses.”

Dato’ Aaron Lim, group CEO for Ho Wah Genting Berhad, commented, “We are anxious to be able to deliver a unique product that can provide a timely and effective immune response to our customer base. I would like to thank Guardion Health Sciences for their assistance and responsiveness to this request and look forward to introducing this much needed product to the market.”

About Guardion Health Sciences, Inc.

Guardion is an ocular health sciences company thar develops, formulates, manufacture and distributes condition-specific medical foods supported by evidence-based protocols. Guardion’s initial medical food product, Lumega-Z, addresses a depleted macular protective pigment, a known risk factor for age-related macular degeneration (“AMD”) and a significant component of functional vision performance. Guardion has also developed a proprietary medical device, the MapcatSF®, which accurately measures the macular pigment density, therefore providing the only two-pronged evidence-based protocol for the treatment of a depleted macular protective pigment. Information and risk factors with respect to Guardion and its business, including its ability to successfully develop and commercialize its proprietary products and technologies, may be obtained in the Company’s filings with the SEC at www.sec.gov.

About VectorVision®

VectorVision® specializes in the standardization of contrast sensitivity, glare sensitivity, low contrast acuity, and ETDRS acuity vision testing. Its patented standardization system provides the practitioner or researcher the ability to delineate very small changes in visual capability, either as compared to the population or from visit to visit. VectorVision®’s CSV-1000 device is considered the standard of care for clinical trials. VectorVision® is a wholly owned subsidiary of Guardion.

Guardion has completed development of the proprietary VectorVision® CSV-2000 standardized contrast sensitivity test and recently introduced the commercial product to the marketplace. The CSV-2000 is the only computer-generated vision testing instrument available that will provide the optical marketplace with the Company’s proprietary, industry-standard contrast sensitivity test, along with a full suite of standard vision testing protocols. The proprietary standardization methodology incorporated into the CSV-2000 includes a patented technology known as AcQviz that automatically and constantly measures and adjusts screen luminance to a fixed standard light level for vision testing.

About NutriGuard

NutriGuard formulates high-quality, scientifically credible nutraceuticals, which are designed to supplement consumers’ diets and assist in the prevention and management of an array of diseases and conditions. NutriGuard uses pharmaceutical standards to establish the safety and efficacy of the products it develops and markets, and also maintains that commitment through rigorous manufacturing and quality assurance programs. Guardion plans to increase NutriGuard’s existing customer base and build on its product platform by making NutriGuard products available to patients directly and through recommendations by their physicians.

Forward-Looking Statement Disclaimer

With the exception of the historical information contained in this news release, the matters described herein may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements preceded by, followed by or that otherwise include the words “believes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “projects,” “estimates,” “plans” and similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as “will,” “should,” “would,” “may” and “could” are generally forward-looking in nature and not historical facts, although not all forward-looking statements include the foregoing. These statements involve unknown risks and uncertainties that may individually or materially impact the matters discussed herein for a variety of reasons that are outside the control of the Company, including, but not limited to, the Company’s ability to raise sufficient financing to implement its business plan and the Company’s ability to successfully develop and commercialize its proprietary products and technologies, including acuMMUNE. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward- looking statements, as actual results could differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements contained herein. Readers are urged to read the risk factors set forth in the Company’s filings with the SEC, which are available at the SEC’s website ( www.sec.gov ). The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward- looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Guardion Health Sciences, Inc.

15150 Avenue of Science, Ste. 200

San Diego, CA 92128

Ph 858.605.9055; Fax 858.630.5543

www.guardionhealth.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Porter, LeVay & Rose, Inc.



Michael Porter

Telephone: (212) 564-4700

E-mail: mike@plrinvest.com