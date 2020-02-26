TORONTO, Feb. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WeedMD Inc. (TSX-V:WMD) (OTCQX:WDDMF) (FSE:4WE) (“WeedMD” or the “Company”), a federally-licensed producer and distributor of medical-grade cannabis, is pleased to announce that its subsidiary Starseed Medicinal Inc. (“Starseed”) is now the preferred supplier of medical cannabis to the Insulators Local 95 Health & Welfare Trust Fund. The agreement provides union members and their dependents access to medical cannabis as an insured benefit with no co-pay or out-of-pocket costs.



“Starseed’s unique and proprietary program is rapidly becoming the platform of choice for benefits providers, insurers and their members looking to seamlessly add medical cannabis in a responsible way,” said Angelo Tsebelis, CEO of WeedMD. “We have rolled-out a streamlined process for introducing medical cannabis as part of an individual’s health and wellness journey by developing personalized treatment plans with healthcare experts, and by simplifying the reimbursement process. As a result, we are seeing broader acceptance to medical cannabis and we are pleased to welcome the Insulators Local 95 Health & Welfare Trust Fund’s members to Starseed’s full-service medical cannabis program.”

“We are proud to introduce Starseed’s progressive, full-service medical cannabis platform to our members and their employers who are looking to expand their health and wellness therapies with the safe access to medical cannabis,” said Jeffrey C. Baldwin, President - Benefit Plan Administrators (BPA) Limited, the administrator of the Insulators Local 95 Health & Welfare Trust Fund. “Together, we are educating and removing the financial barriers as we legitimize cannabis as a medical and wellness therapy for our members.”

Starseed and WeedMD are focused on delivering premium medical cannabis products through a unique education and service model. Access WeedMD’s investor presentation here .

About WeedMD Inc.

WeedMD Inc. is the publicly-traded parent company of WeedMD Rx Inc., a federally-licensed producer of cannabis products for both the medical and adult-use markets. The Company owns and operates a 158-acre state-of-the-art greenhouse, outdoor and processing facility located in Strathroy, Ontario. WeedMD also operates CX Industries Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of WeedMD Inc., from the Company’s fully-licensed 26,000 sq. ft. Aylmer, Ontario production facility which specializes in cannabis extraction and processing. With the recent acquisition of Starseed Medicinal Inc., a medical-centric licensed holder with operations in Bowmanville, Ontario, WeedMD has expanded its multi-channeled distribution strategy. Starseed’s industry-first, exclusive partnerships with union groups, employers and benefit providers in Canada, complements WeedMD’s direct sales to medical patients. The Company maintains strategic relationships across the seniors’ market and supply agreements with Shoppers Drug Mart as well as six provincial distribution agencies where its adult-use brands Color Cannabis and Saturday are sold.

