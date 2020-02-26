Company announcement no. 12 2019/20

Allerød, 26 February 2020

Major shareholder announcement

Pursuant to section 30 of the Danish Capital Markets Act, notice is hereby given that Templeton Investment Counsel, LLC on 25 February 2020 informed Matas A/S that Templeton Investment Counsel, LLC effective 26 March 2019 owns more than 5% of the share capital and voting rights of Matas A/S.

Templeton Investment Counsel, LLC owns 1,965,778 shares in Matas A/S, or 5.13% of the share capital and voting rights.

Contacts

Anders T. Skole-Sørensen

CFO, tel +45 48 16 55 55

Elisabeth Toftmann Klintholm

Head of Investor Relations & Corp. Affairs, tel +45 48 16 55 48

