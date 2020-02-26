Dublin, Feb. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Digital Pathology Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Product, by Application (Drug Discovery & Development, Academic Research, Diagnosis), by End Use (Hospitals, Clinics), and Segment Forecasts, 2020 - 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global digital pathology market size is expected to reach USD 1.86 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 11.8% over the forecast period.
Increasing prevalence of chronic diseases triggers the demand for advanced diagnostics, which is expected to drive the market growth. Growing economic stability and awareness pertaining to the benefits of using Computer-Aided Diagnostics (CAD) is further contributing to the growth.
Technological advancements, such as digital imaging, computerization, robotic light microscopy, and multiple fiberoptic communications are some of the key factors driving the adoption of digital pathology. In addition, introduction of cloud-based technology enabling storage of digital slides coupled with secure access to pathologists is expected to serve as a potential growth driver for the market.
Digital pathology has important role in companion diagnostics and drug development pipeline, including molecular biology, biobanking, molecular tissue profiling, and tissue microarray analysis. Increasing demand for high-quality tissue samples in tissue-based biomarker research is expected to propel adoption of the technology over the forecast period.
The market is expected to witness intense competition in near future owing to rising adoption of rigorous strategies by the market players to sustain competition. For instance, whole slide imaging system manufacturers focus on obtaining premarket approval for diagnostic digital systems to capture greater revenue share.
Further key findings from the study suggest:
Key Topics Covered
Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope
Chapter 2 Executive Summary
2.1 Market Outlook
2.2 Segment Outlook
2.3 Competitive Insights
Chapter 3 Digital Pathology Market Variables, Trends, and Scope
3.1 Market Lineage Outlook
3.1.1 Parent Market Outlook
3.1.2 Ancillary Market Outlook
3.2 Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping
3.3 User Perspective Analysis
3.3.1 Consumer Behavior Analysis
3.3.2 Market Influencer Analysis
3.4 List of Key End-users
3.5 Regulatory Framework
3.6 Market Dynamics
3.6.1 Market Driver Analysis
3.6.2 Market Restrain Analysis
3.6.3 Industry Challenges
3.7 Digital Pathology: Market Analysis Tools
3.7.1 Industry Analysis - Porter's
3.7.2 PESTLE Analysis
3.7.3 Major Deals and Strategic Alliances
3.7.4 Market Entry Strategies
3.8 Digital Pathology: Price Erosion Analysis
3.9 Case Study
Chapter 4 Digital Pathology Market Competitive & Vendor Landscape
4.1 Participation Categorization
4.2 Strategic Initiatives & Outcome Analysis
4.2.1 List of Key Strategies, by Company
4.3 List of Key Companies, by Region
4.4 Company Market Share Analysis, 2019
4.5 Vendor Landscape
4.5.1 List of Distributors
4.6 Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, by Key Market Participants
4.7 Company/Competition Categorization (Key Innovators, Market Leaders, Emerging Players)
4.8 Vendor Landscape
4.8.1 List of Key Distributors
4.8.2 Key Customers
4.8.3 Company Market Share Analysis, 2019
4.9 Public Companies
4.9.1 Company Market Position Analysis (Revenue, Geographic Presence, Product Portfolio, Key Serviceable Industries, and Key Alliances)
4.9.2 Company Market Share/Ranking, by Region
4.9.3 Competitive Dashboard Analysis
4.9.3.1 Market Differentiators
4.10 Private Companies
4.10.1 List of Key Emerging Companies
4.10.2 Regional Network Map
4.10.3 Company Market Position Analysis
Chapter 5 Digital Pathology Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis
5.1 Digital Pathology Market: Product Movement Analysis
5.2 Software
5.3 Device
5.4 Storage system
Chapter 6 Digital Pathology Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis
6.1 Digital Pathology Market: Application Movement Analysis
6.2 Drug Discovery & Development
6.3 Academic Research
6.4 Disease Diagnosis
Chapter 7 Digital Pathology Market: End-use Estimates & Trend Analysis
7.1 Digital Pathology Market: End-use Movement Analysis
7.2 Hospitals
7.3 Biotech & Pharma Companies
7.4 Diagnostic Labs
7.5 Academic & Research Institutes
Chapter 8 Digital Pathology Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis
8.1 Digital Pathology Market Shares by Region, 2019 & 2027
8.2 North America
8.3 Europe
8.4 Asia-Pacific
8.5 Latin America
8.6 MEA
Chapter 9 Company Profiles
9.1 Danaher
9.2 Hamamatsu Photonics Inc.
9.3 Koninklijke Philips N.V.
9.4 Olympus Corporation
9.5 F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.
9.6 Mikroscan Technologies
9.7 Omnyx LLC
9.8 Definiens
9.9 Digipath Inc.
9.10 3DHISTECH Ltd.
Chapter 10 Recommendations
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/iripjq
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
22157.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: