New York, Feb. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Automotive V2X Market by Connectivity, Communication, Vehicle, Propulsion, Unit, Offering, Technology And Region - Global Forecast to 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05308545/?utm_source=GNW

2%, from USD 689 million in 2020 to USD 12,859 million by 2028. The advancements in the 5G technology are among the key factors driving the automotive V2X market. The need to curb the increasing pollution caused by transportation is another key factor driving the automotive V2X market.



Cellular segment is expected to have the highest growth rate during the forecast period, by connectivity.



The cellular segment is projected to have the highest growth rate during the forecast period due to increasing trials/tests taking place across the globe.Cellular is expected to offer better performance in terms of cybersecurity than DSRC.



Cellular connectivity is also cheaper and offers better performance, especially in congested traffic environments, which has contributed to the growth of this segment.



Passenger car segment is projected to have the largest share of the automotive V2X market, by vehicle type.



There are a number of passenger cars equipped with V2X which are available in the market.This would enable the entry of more passenger car models equipped with V2X in the future.



There are a number of passenger car models equipped with V2X, such as Volkswagen Golf 8th gen, which is expected to be launched in the market during the forecast period. The high sales of passenger cars in Asia Pacific is also expected to contribute to the growth of the passenger car V2X market during the forecast period.



Europe is projected to be the largest automotive V2X market during the forecast period.

The presence of top automotive OEMs such as Volkswagen AG and Daimler AG, who have equipped their vehicles with V2X, has contributed to the growth of the European market.The presence of key V2X players such as Continental AG, Robert Bosch, and Infineon has also driven the European automotive V2X market.



The growing number of tests/trials taking place regarding cellular connectivity in Europe, especially in Germany, is fueling the European automotive V2X market further.

The study contains insights from various industry experts, ranging from component suppliers to Tier I companies and OEMs. The break-up of the primaries is as follows:

• By Company: Tier 1: 40%, Tier 2: 20%, OEM: 40%

• By Designation: C level: 30%, D level: 50%, Others: 10%

• By Region: North America: 20%, Europe: 30%, Asia Pacific: 50%:



Major players profiled in the report are:

• Robert Bosch GMBH (Germany)

• Continental AG (Germany)

• Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. (US)

• Autotalks Ltd. (Israel)

• Delphi Technologies (UK)

• NXP Semiconductors (Netherlands)

• Infineon Technologies AG (Germany)

• Denso Corporation (Japan)

• STMicroelectronics (Switzerland)

• HARMAN International (US)

• Cohda Wireless (Australia)

• Savari, Inc. (US)



Research Coverage:

The report covers the automotive V2X market , by volume (thousand units) and value (USD million), on the basis of offering segment (hardware and software), communication {Vehicle-to-Vehicle (V2V), Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I), Vehicle-to-Pedestrian (V2P), Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G), Vehicle-to-Cloud (V2C), and Vehicle-to-Device (V2D)}, Propulsion (ICE and EV), connectivity (Cellular and DSRC), technology (automated driver assistance, intelligent traffic system, emergency vehicle notification, passenger information system, fleet & asset management, parking management system, line of sight, lnon-ine of sight, backing, and others), vehicle type (passenger car and commercial vehicle), unit (OBU and RSU), and region (Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, and RoW).

The report contains various levels of analysis, including industry analysis, industry trends, and company profiles, which together comprise and discuss the basic views on the emerging and high-growth segments of the automotive V2X market, regions and countries, government initiatives, and market dynamics such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.



Reasons to Buy the Report:

The report enables new entrants as well as established firms to understand the market better and help them acquire a larger market share. Firms purchasing the report could use any one or a combination of the four strategies (market development, product development/innovation, market diversification, and competitive assessment) to strengthen their position in the market.



The report provides insights into the following points:

• Market Penetration: The report offers comprehensive information about the automotive V2X market and top players involved.

• Product Development/Innovation: The report provides detailed insights into the upcoming technologies, R&D activities, and new product launches in the automotive V2X market.

• Market Development: The report offers comprehensive information about the automotive V2X market. The report analyzes the automotive V2X market across regions and provides comprehensive information about lucrative emerging markets.

• Market Diversification: The report provides exhaustive information about new products, untapped regional markets, recent developments, and investments in the automotive V2X market.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05308545/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001