The global eClinical solutions market size is expected to reach USD 15.7 billion by 2027, progressing at a CAGR of 13.8% during the forecast period. Increasing R&D activities by biopharma and pharma companies, application of software solutions in clinical trials, and expanding customer base are anticipated to fuel the demand for eClinical solutions.



Technological advancements such as electronic data capture and Wi-Fi connectivity are projected to drive the market in the forthcoming years. As the demand for tracking and analyzing clinical data increases, the need for effective clinical solutions rises. Unmet needs to manage efficient clinical development process are poised to boost the market over the forecast period.



Moreover, digital transformation in the field of clinical trials and preference for data centric approach are providing a tremendous push to the market. Demand for integrated clinical IT solutions is increasing due to massive volume of data generated during clinical development processes. eClinical solutions offer a single source of information that helps optimize the cost by eliminating redundant data entry and reducing on-site verification and source data verification. Rising awareness regarding these advantages is projected to propel the market.



Adoption of eClinical workflows in trials offers enormous potential in clinical development processes. These solutions can facilitate decision making in every stage of the development process. They also help reduce cost and time between development phases by utilizing seamless designs and by identifying failing compounds. In addition, it offers rapid access to data and patient safety information, which is helpful in making quick decisions.



Market players engage in new product development and strategic alliances, including partnership agreements, promotional activities, and acquisitions, to keep market rivalry high. For instance, in October 2017, Oracle entered into a collaboration with Healthx Inc. to provide SaaS solutions to healthcare payers for core administration and digital engagement.



Further key findings from the study suggest:

CTMS led the eClinical solutions market by product in 2019 owing to benefits such as centralized end-to-end management of clinical trial activities, elimination of reliance on manual processes, real-time status tracking, and maintenance of multiple databases, which cumulatively improve the overall efficiency of clinical trials..

by delivery mode, cloud-based systems are anticipated to exhibit the highest CAGR during the forecast period owing to integrated features such as flexibility, high accessibility, negligible handling costs, and easy data backup. Real-time data is available through these systems, which enables users to take quick decisions and provide high-quality information for risk-based monitoring.

CROs held the largest share in the market in 2019 on the basis of end use. The segment is projected to expand at a remarkable pace during the forecast period owing to growing inclination of pharmaceutical companies to reduce overall expenditure.

Key players operating in the market include DATATRAK International, Inc., IBM Watson Health, Medidata Solutions Inc., Oracle Corporation, BioClinica, PAREXEL International Corporation, CRF Health, OmniComm Systems Inc., and ERT. Most companies engage in various business strategies such as mergers and acquisitions and new product development to gain greater market share.

Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1 Research Methodology



Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Summary



Chapter 3 Industry Outlook

3.1 Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping By Delivery Mode, 2019

3.2 Business Segment Trend Analysis

3.3 Pricing Analysis

3.3.1 By Product

3.3.1.1 eCOA

3.3.1.2 EDC & CDMS

3.3.1.3 Clinical Analytics Platforms

3.3.1.4 Clinical data integration platforms

3.3.1.5 Safety solutions

3.3.1.6 CTMS

3.3.1.7 RTSM

3.3.1.8 eTMF

3.3.2 By Delivery mode

3.3.3 By Development phase

3.4 Market Dynamics

3.4.1 Market Driver Analysis

3.4.1.1 Increasing externalization of clinical trial studies by large pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies

3.4.1.2 Advantages of eClinical solutions

3.4.1.3 Presence of strong range of products in pipeline

3.4.2 Market Restraints Analysis

3.4.2.1 Scarcity of skilled research professionals

3.4.2.2 Lack of recognition

3.5 Business Opportunity Analysis

3.6 Industry Analysis - Porter's

3.6.1 Supplier power (more specifics)

3.6.2 Buyer power

3.6.3 Substitution threat

3.6.4 New Entrants threat

3.7 eClinical Solutions - SWOT Analysis, by Factor (Political & Legal, Economic, Social and Technological)

3.7.1 Regulatory Landscape

3.7.1.1 List of regulations, by country

3.7.2 Political Landscape, Current & Future Scenario

3.7.3 Economic Landscape

3.7.4 Social Landscape

3.7.5 Technology Landscape

3.8 Company Market Share Analysis

3.8.1 eClinical solutions company market share analysis, 2019

3.9 Competitive & Vendor Landscape

3.9.1 Strategic Framework Analysis

3.9.1.1 List of key strategies, by company

3.9.2 Market Participation Categorization

3.9.2.1 Market leader

3.9.2.2 Innovators

3.10 Vendor Landscape

3.10.1 List of eClinical service providers



Chapter 4 eClinical Solutions Market: Product Analysis

4.1 Product Business Analysis

4.1.1 Electronic clinical outcome assessment (ECOA)

4.1.2 Electronic data capture (EDC) & clinical data management systems (CDMS)

4.1.3 Clinical analytics platform

4.1.4 Clinical data integration platform

4.1.5 Safety solutions

4.1.6 Clinical trial management systems (CTMS)

4.1.7 Randomization and trial supply management (RTSM)

4.1.8 Electronic trial master file (eTMF)



Chapter 5 eClinical Solutions Market: Delivery Mode Analysis

5.1 Delivery Mode Business Analysis

5.1.1 Web-hosted

5.1.2 Licensed Enterprise

5.1.3 Cloud-based



Chapter 6 eClinical Solutions Market: Development Phase Analysis

6.1 Development Phase Business Analysis

6.1.1 Phase I

6.1.2 Phase II

6.1.3 Phase III

6.1.4 Phase IV



Chapter 7 eClinical Solutions Market: End-use Analysis

7.1 End-use Business Analysis

7.1.1 Hospitals

7.1.2 Contract Research Organizations (CROs)

7.1.3 Academic institutes

7.1.4 Pharma & biotech organizations

7.1.5 Medical device manufacturers



Chapter 8 eClinical Solutions Market: Regional Analysis

8.1 North America

8.2 Europe

8.3 Asia Pacific

8.4 Central & South America

8.5 MEA



Chapter 9 Company Profiles

9.1 Key Company Profiled

9.1.1 Oracle

9.1.2 PAREXEL International Corporation

9.1.3 Medidata Solution, Inc.

9.1.4 Bioclinica

9.1.5 DATATRAK International, Inc.

9.1.6 CRF Health

9.1.7 ERT Clinical

9.1.8 eClinicalWorks

9.1.9 IBM Watson Health

9.1.10 OmniComm Systems, Inc.

9.1.11 eClinical Solutions



Chapter 10 Recommendations/Conclusion



