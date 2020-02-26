Dublin, Feb. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "LNG Carriers Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2020 - 2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The LNG carrier market is expected to grow at a CAGR of approximately 3.6% during the forecast period of 2020-2025.
Factors such as flexible deployment capabilities, increased efficiency are expected to drive the market in the coming years. Global consumption of LNG is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period, driven by supportive government regulations and increasing demand.
With the new carrier fleet entering the market and with regional shipping imbalances, there has been a fluctuation in the charter rates of the carries. This factor is expected to hinder the market growth.
The global LNG carriers market is fragmented. Some of the major companies include Royal Dutch Shell plc, (Shell), Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (NYK), Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. (MOL), Misc Berhad (Misc), and Teekay Corporation.
Key Highlights
Key Market Trends
Membrane Type Containment to Dominate the Market
Asia Pacific to Dominate the Market
Key Topics Covered
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Scope of the Study
1.2 Market Definition
1.3 Study Assumptions
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET OVERVIEW
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Market Size and Demand Forecast in USD billion, till 2025
4.3 Global LNG Carrier Fleet (Historical and Forecast) in Number of Vessels, until 2025
4.4 Recent Trends and Developments
4.5 Government Policies and Regulations
4.6 Market Dynamics
4.6.1 Drivers
4.6.2 Restraints
4.7 Supply Chain Analysis
4.8 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
4.8.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.8.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers
4.8.3 Threat of New Entrants
4.8.4 Threat of Substitutes Products and Services
4.8.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 Containment Type
5.1.1 Moss
5.1.2 Membrane
5.2 Propulsion Type
5.2.1 Steam Turbines
5.2.2 Dual Fuel Diesel Engine/Tri-Fuel Diesel Engine (DFDE/TFDE)
5.2.3 Slow-Speed Diesel (SSD)
5.2.4 M-type Electronically Controlled Gas Injection (ME-GI)
5.2.5 XDF- Two Stroke Engine
5.2.6 Steam Re-heat and Stage
5.3 Geography
5.3.1 North America
5.3.2 Asia-Pacific
5.3.3 Europe
5.3.4 South America
5.3.5 Middle-East and Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements
6.2 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players
6.3 Market Share Analysis
6.4 Company Profiles
6.4.1 Ship Builders
6.4.1.1 Samsung Heavy Industries Co. Ltd
6.4.1.2 Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries Co. Ltd
6.4.1.3 Daewoo Shipbuilding and Marine Engineering Co. Ltd
6.4.1.4 STX Offshore and Shipbuilding
6.4.1.5 Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd
6.4.1.6 Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd
6.4.1.7 China Shipbuilding Trading Co. Ltd
6.4.1.8 Japan Marine United Corporation
6.4.1.9 Hanjin Heavy Industry Co. Ltd
6.4.2 Ship Operators
6.4.2.1 Royal Dutch Shell PLC
6.4.2.2 Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha
6.4.2.3 Mitsui OSK Lines Ltd
6.4.2.4 Malaysia International Shipping Corporation Berhad (MISC)
6.4.2.5 Teekay Shipping Corporation
6.4.2.6 Maran Gas Maritime Inc.
6.4.2.7 Golar LNG
6.4.2.8 BW LPG
6.4.2.9 GasLog Ltd
6.4.2.10 Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha Ltd (K LINE)
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
