Pune, Feb. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Perfume Market size is likely to gain impetus from the rising initiatives by the industry giants to create various innovative products. One of the main concerns of consumers today is perfume longevity. Therefore, renowned companies are investing huge sums in the research and development activities to provide long-lasting perfumes and attract more consumers.

Fortune Business Insights™ provided this information in a recently published study, titled, “Perfume Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Extrait de Parfum, Eau de Perfume, Eau de Toilette, Eau de Cologne, and Eau Fraiche), Product (Mass and Premium), End-User (Men and Women), Distribution Channel (Online and Offline), and Regional Forecasts, 2019 – 2026.” As per the study, the perfume market size is projected to reach USD 56,983 million by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period. However, it stood at USD 39,406 million in 2018.

What Does This Report Contain?

Significant transformations in market dynamics.

A comprehensive backdrop analysis consisting of the evaluation of the parent market.

List of the emerging niche segments and regional analysis.

In-depth information about the perfume market trends, growth drivers, barriers, opportunities, and challenges.



Rising Disposable Income of Masses to Boost Growth

In emerging countries, the disposable income of people is increasing day by day. It is further up surging their purchasing power. They are thus, spending a lot of money on beauty and personal care products for maintaining hygiene and beautification. Apart from that, the number of awareness campaigns regarding cosmetics is increasing worldwide. Coupled with this, the rising working-class populaces would also affect the market positively. In the urban areas, the standard of living of the masses is rising. It is leading to increasing demand for various scents and fragrances from the younger generation. As per one of our lead analysts, “Approximately 600 million people in India were under the age group of 25 years in January 2018. It proves that India houses the largest number of young population in the entire world.” All these factors are set to accelerate the perfume market growth during the forthcoming years.

List of best companies operating in the perfume market are as follows;

Procter & Gamble

L'Oréal

Coty

Unilever

Natura Cosméticos SA

Estee Lauder

Chanel SA

Puig SL

J&J

Avon Products Inc.

Beiersdorf

Elizabeth Arden, Inc.

Other key market players





Increasing Demand for Premium Quality Perfumes to Favor Growth in Asia Pacific

In terms of region, the market is grouped into Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, North America, and South America. Out of these, Asia Pacific is anticipated to exhibit the fastest growth stoked by rising working-class populaces, increasing awareness programs about personal hygiene, high levels of disposable incomes, and surging young population. Apart from these, several existing companies present in this region are working persistently to create new products in developing countries, such as China and India, to gain traction.

Amongst all the countries in this region, China is likely to experience huge growth potential in the coming years. This growth is attributable to the rapid shift of consumers towards premium quality perfumes. North America, on the other hand, held USD 13,720 million perfume market share in the year 2018. The region would showcase a steady growth owing to the skyrocketing demand for high-end perfume and flourishing economy.

Ajmal Launches Aristocrat in India While L'Oréal Unveils YSL Libre Perfume

Key players present in the market are constantly engaging in R&D activities to launch state-of-the-art products and attract consumers. Through this, they are not only gaining more fragrances and scent market revenue but also expanding their product portfolio.



Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities Emerging Trends

Key Insights Overview of the Parent/Related Markets Perfumes Consumption Trend Recent Industry Developments - Policies, Partnerships, New Product Launches, and Mergers & Acquisitions

Global Perfume Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Key Findings / Summary Market Size Estimates and Forecast By Product (Value) Mass Premium By Type (Value) Extrait de Parfum Eau de Perfume Eau de Toilette Eau de Cologne Eau Fraiche By Distribution Channel (Value) Online Offline By End-User (Value) Men Women By Region (Value) North America Europe Asia Pacific South America Middle East & Africa



TOC Continued….!



Below are a couple of the latest industry developments:

January 2020 : Ajmal & Sons, a family-owned perfume business based in the U.A.E., launched its new range of perfumes at Shoppers Stop in India. The company teamed up with the latter to put up the celebrated fragrance brand’s new products. The company’s luxurious and unique collection is called Prestige. It includes one of the global bestsellers named Aristocrat Eau De Parfum for Him & Her.





: Ajmal & Sons, a family-owned perfume business based in the U.A.E., launched its new range of perfumes at Shoppers Stop in India. The company teamed up with the latter to put up the celebrated fragrance brand’s new products. The company’s luxurious and unique collection is called Prestige. It includes one of the global bestsellers named Aristocrat Eau De Parfum for Him & Her. September 2019: L'Oréal, a personal care company headquartered in France, unveiled Libre, its latest Yves Saint Laurent (YSL) perfume. It took eight years to develop the perfume. The company would grow at a fast pace in Western Europe through the launch of this innovative product. Libre is made by utilizing orange blossom, vanilla, and diva lavender. The latter is a plant from Provence. The perfume is available across travel retail outlets in the Middle East and Africa, Europe, America, and India.



