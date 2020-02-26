BROOKINGS, S.D., Feb. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ - DAKT) today reported fiscal 2020 third quarter net sales of $127.7 million, operating loss of $9.2 million, and net loss of $12.7 million, or $0.28 per diluted share, compared to net sales of $115.1 million, operating loss of $7.5 million, and net loss of $3.3 million, or $0.07 per diluted share, for the third quarter of fiscal 2019. Fiscal 2020 third quarter orders were $135.0 million, compared to $135.4 million for the third quarter of fiscal 2019. Product order backlog at the end of the fiscal 2020 third quarter was $187 million, compared to $168 million a year earlier and $182 million at the end of the second quarter of fiscal 2020.(1)

For the nine months ended February 1, 2020, net sales were $482.8 million, operating income was $3.3 million, and net income was $1.6 million, or $0.03 per diluted share. This compares to net sales of $441.9 million, operating income of $5.5 million, and net income of $9.9 million, or $0.22 per diluted share for the same period in fiscal 2019.

Fiscal 2020 is a 53-week year; therefore, the nine months ended February 1, 2020 contains operating results for 40 weeks while the nine months ended January 26, 2019 contains operating results for 39 weeks. Sales, orders and other results of operations were impacted due to the additional week of operations.

Cash provided by operating activities in the first nine months of fiscal 2020 was $6.2 million, compared with cash provided by operating activities of $32.2 million in the same period last year. Free cash flow, defined as cash provided by or used in operating activities less net investment in property and equipment, was a negative $7.2 million for the first nine months of fiscal 2020, as compared to a positive $18.4 million for the same period of fiscal 2019. Net investment in property and equipment was $13.4 million for the first nine months of fiscal 2020, as compared to $13.8 million for the first nine months of fiscal 2019. Cash, restricted cash, and marketable securities at the end of the third quarter of fiscal 2020 were $42.1 million, which compares to $70.9 million at the end of the third quarter of fiscal 2019 and $62.1 million at the end of fiscal 2019.

Orders for the third quarter of fiscal 2020 were relatively flat as compared to the third quarter of fiscal 2019. Orders increased in the High School Park and Recreation and Transportation business units, decreased in the Commercial and Live Events business units, and remained relatively flat in the International business unit. The volatility of order timing for large projects and global accounts varies according to the needs of the customer and is the primary cause of the change in order volume.

Net sales increased by 10.9 percent in the third quarter of fiscal 2020 as compared to the third quarter of fiscal 2019. Net sales increased in the Live Events and International business units, decreased in the Commercial and Transportation business units, and remained relatively flat in the High School Park and Recreation business unit. The higher level of backlog at the beginning of the quarter and customer delivery schedules translated to the increase in sales for the quarter.

Gross profit as a percentage of net sales was 19.2 percent for the third quarter of fiscal 2020 as compared to 21.6 percent a year earlier. Operating expenses for the third quarter of fiscal 2020 were $33.6 million, compared to $32.4 million for the third quarter of fiscal 2019. Operating loss as a percent of sales for the quarter was 7.2 percent as compared to 6.5 percent during the third quarter of fiscal 2019.

The effective tax rate for the third quarter of fiscal 2020 was negative 37.9 percent compared to an effective tax rate of 55.4 percent for the third quarter of fiscal 2019. The quarterly change in the effective tax rate was caused by discrete one-time impacts of $3.3 million recognized in the third quarter of fiscal 2019 and the change in the estimated effective tax rate for fiscal 2020. The estimated effective tax rate for fiscal 2020 of 51.6 percent is the result of the expected net taxes and credits being higher as a proportion of expected pre-tax earnings.

Sheila Anderson, chief financial officer and treasurer noted, "Our third quarter sales and profit levels are lighter than other quarters due to the seasonality of our sports business, construction cycles, and the reduced number of production days due to holidays in the quarter. Gross profit as a percent of sales decreased for the quarter primarily due to adverse impacts of a project with cost overruns, tariff related expenses, and change in project mix. We recognized more sales relating to multimillion-dollar projects which generally earn lower gross margins due to increased competitive bidding. Our overall warranty as a percentage of sales was 1.3% for the quarter as compared to 1.6% for the third quarter of fiscal 2019. Operating expenses increased in dollars primarily due to personnel related costs.

"Year-to-date cash provided from operations differed as compared to last year primarily due to short-term and seasonal changes in cash outflows and inflows to deliver orders and due to lower net income. Cash can vary based on order timing and levels, varying contractual payment terms from customers, and payments for inventory to meet delivery and installation schedules. Cash and marketable securities have decreased on a year-to-date basis due to these differences and continued investment in capital improvements and dividend payments. We expect a total of $23 million in capital improvements for expansion of production and information system capabilities for the fiscal year."

Reece Kurtenbach, chairman, president and chief executive officer stated, "We successfully grew sales and held operating expenses as a percent of sales this quarter, though not sufficiently to cover fixed ongoing costs and strategic investments. We remain confident in our strategies to improve operations, which will lead to long-term profitable growth."

Outlook

Kurtenbach added, "Sales opportunities in the marketplace are growing, resulting in an increase in active project bids this year as compared to last year in all of our business units. We are optimistic in our ability to convert these bids into orders and grow our business in the coming year. In the near-term, orders and sales timing may be impacted by the coronavirus situation ("COVID-19") potentially causing customer order delays and supply chain disruptions.

The dynamic audio-visual communication systems market is expected to grow over the long-term for both traditional and narrow-pixel pitch (NPP) applications. We are seeing growth in our current markets, as well as access to new markets with increased capabilities of NPP displays. To capitalize on this opportunity, we continue to invest in new technologies and market development. Our teams are engaging in operational improvements to reduce the effort and fulfillment costs and are working on initiatives to enhance the quality of the experience for both customers and employees. These activities strengthen our abilities and support our optimism that we will continue to grow, profitably, over the coming years."

About Daktronics

Daktronics has strong leadership positions in, and is the world's largest supplier of, large-screen video displays, electronic scoreboards, LED text and graphics displays, and related control systems. The company excels in the control of display systems, including those that require integration of multiple complex displays showing real-time information, graphics, animation, and video. Daktronics designs, manufactures, markets and services display systems for customers around the world in four domestic business units: Live Events, Commercial, High School Park and Recreation, and Transportation, and one International business unit. For more information, visit the company's website at: www.daktronics.com, email the company at investor@daktronics.com, call (605) 692-0200 or toll-free (800) 843-5843 in the United States, or write to the company at 201 Daktronics Dr., P.O. Box 5128, Brookings, S.D. 57006-5128.

Safe Harbor Statement

Cautionary Notice: In addition to statements of historical fact, this news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and is intended to enjoy the protection of that Act. These forward-looking statements reflect the Company's expectations or beliefs concerning future events. The Company cautions that these and similar statements involve risk and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from our expectations, including, but not limited to, changes in economic and market conditions, management of growth, timing and magnitude of future contracts and orders, fluctuations in margins, the introduction of new products and technology, the impact of adverse weather conditions, increased regulation and other risks described in the company's SEC filings, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for its 2019 fiscal year. Forward-looking statements are made in the context of information available as of the date stated. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise such statements to reflect new circumstances or unanticipated events as they occur.

Daktronics, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

(unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended February 1,

2020 January 26,

2019 February 1,

2020 January 26,

2019 Net sales $ 127,657 $ 115,069 $ 482,824 $ 441,949 Cost of sales 103,175 90,200 372,750 336,076 Gross profit 24,482 24,869 110,074 105,873 Operating expenses: Selling 16,552 15,537 51,026 48,040 General and administrative 8,640 8,574 26,698 25,685 Product design and development 8,442 8,280 29,063 26,611 33,634 32,391 106,787 100,336 Operating (loss) income (9,152 ) (7,522 ) 3,287 5,537 Nonoperating (expense) income: Interest income 233 328 664 713 Interest expense 13 (45 ) (53 ) (86 ) Other income (expense), net (331 ) (203 ) (652 ) (423 ) (Loss) income before income taxes (9,237 ) (7,442 ) 3,246 5,741 Income tax expense (benefit) 3,497 (4,123 ) 1,676 (4,120 ) Net (loss) income $ (12,734 ) $ (3,319 ) $ 1,570 $ 9,861 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 45,189 45,018 45,139 44,834 Diluted 45,189 45,018 45,412 45,139 (Loss) earnings per share: Basic $ (0.28 ) $ (0.07 ) $ 0.03 $ 0.22 Diluted $ (0.28 ) $ (0.07 ) $ 0.03 $ 0.22 Cash dividends declared per share $ 0.05 $ 0.07 $ 0.15 $ 0.21





Daktronics, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands) February 1,

2020 April 27,

2019 (unaudited) ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents $ 40,316 $ 35,383 Restricted cash 60 359 Marketable securities 1,727 26,344 Accounts receivable, net 80,143 65,487 Inventories 80,206 78,832 Contract assets 35,242 33,704 Current maturities of long-term receivables 5,208 2,300 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 8,093 8,319 Income tax receivables 203 1,087 Property and equipment and other assets available for sale 1,838 1,858 Total current assets 253,036 253,673 Property and equipment, net 66,368 65,314 Long-term receivables, less current maturities 1,650 1,214 Goodwill 7,934 7,889 Intangibles, net 3,817 4,906 Investment in affiliates and other assets 14,568 5,052 Deferred income taxes 11,352 11,168 Total non-current assets 105,689 95,543 TOTAL ASSETS $ 358,725 $ 349,216





Daktronics, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Balance Sheets (continued)

(in thousands) February 1,

2020 April 27,

2019 (unaudited) LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES: Accounts payable $ 44,846 $ 44,873 Contract liabilities 49,870 47,178 Accrued expenses 34,588 32,061 Warranty obligations 9,545 9,492 Income taxes payable 949 468 Total current liabilities 139,798 134,072 Long-term warranty obligations 16,170 14,978 Long-term contract liabilities 10,676 10,053 Other long-term obligations 8,000 1,339 Long-term income taxes payable 576 578 Deferred income taxes 530 533 Total long-term liabilities 35,952 27,481 TOTAL LIABILITIES 175,750 161,553 SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY: Common stock 59,276 57,699 Additional paid-in capital 44,096 42,561 Retained earnings 88,407 93,593 Treasury stock, at cost (4,163 ) (1,834 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (4,641 ) (4,356 ) TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 182,975 187,663 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 358,725 $ 349,216





Daktronics, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(in thousands)

(unaudited) Nine Months Ended February 1,

2020 January 26,

2019 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net income $ 1,570 $ 9,861 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 13,197 14,054 Loss on sale of property, equipment and other assets (6 ) (130 ) Share-based compensation 1,734 1,867 Contingent consideration adjustment — (956 ) Equity in loss of affiliate 430 392 Provision for doubtful accounts (477 ) 180 Deferred income taxes, net (223 ) (445 ) Change in operating assets and liabilities (10,035 ) 7,364 Net cash provided by operating activities 6,190 32,187 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Purchases of property and equipment (13,646 ) (14,081 ) Proceeds from sales of property, equipment and other assets 244 255 Purchases of marketable securities — (25,337 ) Proceeds from sales or maturities of marketable securities 24,665 22,341 Purchases of and loans to equity investment (1,229 ) (854 ) Acquisitions, net of cash acquired — (2,250 ) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 10,034 (19,926 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Proceeds from exercise of stock options — 1,318 Principal payments on long-term obligations (2,140 ) (440 ) Dividends paid (6,756 ) (9,403 ) Payments for common shares repurchased (2,329 ) — Tax payments related to RSU issuances (199 ) (246 ) Net cash used in financing activities (11,424 ) (8,771 ) EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATE CHANGES ON CASH (166 ) 62 NET INCREASE IN CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH 4,634 3,552 CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH: Beginning of period 35,742 29,755 End of period $ 40,376 $ 33,307





Daktronics, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Net Sales and Orders by Business Unit

(in thousands)

(unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended February 1,

2020 January 26,

2019 Dollar

Change Percent

Change February 1,

2020 January 26,

2019 Dollar

Change Percent

Change Net Sales: Commercial $ 36,880 $ 37,159 $ (279 ) (0.8 )% $ 120,566 $ 113,797 $ 6,769 5.9 % Live Events 40,571 29,995 10,576 35.3 159,196 134,566 24,630 18.3 High School Park and Recreation 14,775 14,798 (23 ) (0.2 ) 75,433 74,498 935 1.3 Transportation 13,916 15,390 (1,474 ) (9.6 ) 53,264 50,624 2,640 5.2 International 21,515 17,727 3,788 21.4 74,365 68,464 5,901 8.6 $ 127,657 $ 115,069 $ 12,588 10.9 % $ 482,824 $ 441,949 $ 40,875 9.2 % Orders: Commercial $ 36,898 $ 41,114 $ (4,216 ) (10.3 )% $ 119,059 $ 123,637 $ (4,578 ) (3.7 )% Live Events 41,484 45,767 (4,283 ) (9.4 ) 149,461 128,803 20,658 16.0 High School Park and Recreation 20,447 17,034 3,413 20.0 73,852 73,928 (76 ) (0.1 ) Transportation 16,203 11,541 4,662 40.4 55,410 54,736 674 1.2 International 19,992 19,973 19 0.1 75,827 65,291 10,536 16.1 $ 135,024 $ 135,429 $ (405 ) (0.3 )% $ 473,609 $ 446,395 $ 27,214 6.1 %





Reconciliation of Free Cash Flow*

(in thousands)

(unaudited) Nine Months Ended February 1,

2020 January 26,

2019 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 6,190 $ 32,187 Purchases of property and equipment (13,646 ) (14,081 ) Proceeds from sales of property and equipment 244 255 Free cash flow $ (7,212 ) $ 18,361

*In evaluating its business, Daktronics considers and uses free cash flow as a key measure of its operating performance. The term free cash flow is not defined under U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”) and is not a measure of operating income, cash flows from operating activities or other GAAP figures and should not be considered alternatives to those computations. Free cash flow is intended to provide information that may be useful for investors when assessing period to period results.

(1) Backlog is not a measure defined by U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), and our methodology for determining backlog may vary from the methodology used by other companies in determining their backlog amounts. For more information related to backlog, see Part I, Item 1. Business of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended April 27, 2019.