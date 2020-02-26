VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trevali Mining Corporation (“Trevali” or the “Company”) (TSX: TV, BVL: TV; OTCQX: TREVF, Frankfurt: 4TI) announces results from the 2019 exploration program at Rosh Pinah with a high grade extension to WF3 identified to the South.



“We are encouraged by the results from the exploration program at Rosh Pinah and the ability to keep intersecting high grade zones at the Western Orefield and extending the deposit further North,” commented Yan Bourassa, Vice-President of Exploration and Mineral Resources at Trevali Mining. “The continued ability to increase the Mineral Resource base at Rosh Pinah and extending the deposit indicates the quality of the orebody and demonstrates the team’s ability to support Trevali’s long term strategy of growth at Rosh Pinah.”

Highlights

Exploration hole U3373 intersected 19.99 metres at 7.2% Zn, 1.8% Pb including 3 metres at 14.2% Zn & 57.81m at 9.2% Zn 3.3% Pb 43.4g/t Ag including 30.44 metres at 12.7% Zn, 5% Pb & 72.6g/t Ag .

. Exploration hole U3372 intersected 38.77 metres at 9.5% Zn, 2.3% Pb, 12.8g/t Ag including 9.15 metres at 15.4% Zn, 5.2% Pb, 28.2g/t Ag (exploration).

(exploration). Infill hole U3351 intersected 32.05 metres at 8.9% Zn, 0.7% Pb, 10.65g/t Ag including 6 metres at 15.9% Zn, 0.6% Pb, 10.8g/t Ag & 44.75 metres at 11.19% Zn, 0.46% Pb, 1% Cu, 14.7g/t Ag including 15.5m at 14.51% Zn, 0.9% Pb, 17g/t Ag & 43.85 metres at 9.95% Zn, 0.9% Pb, 8.2g/t Ag including 7.45 metres at 20.62% Zn, 0.3% Pb, 11.8g/t Ag.

2019 Exploration Strategy

During 2019, the exploration team has focused on fully exploiting the wealth of historic data accumulated over 50 years of continuous mining, including by identifying in-mine targets that were previously sporadically explored. Continued system analysis and structural reinterpretation is helping to improve the understanding of the Rosh Pinah mineralizing system and assist with targeting. The Rosh Pinah mineralisation was long thought to be hosted exclusively along a single horizon; however by challenging these perceptions, new opportunities are being identified.

In-Mine Exploration

The Western Orefield 3 (WF3), the largest single zone within the Rosh Pinah mine, was previously considered closed along strike to the South East. Following structural reinterpretation, drillholes U3372 & U3373 were drilled to the SE of existing resources, intersecting multiple zones of polymetallic mineralisation.

U3373 returned 57.81m at 9.2% Zn 3.3% Pb 43.4g/t Ag including 30.44 metres at 12.7% Zn, 5% Pb & 72.6g/t Ag. This broad zone of high grade mineralisation was hosted within barite and carbonated ore, a favorable mineralization style for the plant characterized by high recoveries. This zone is located at the contact between an arkose and a limestone horizon with significant barite and carbonate replacement. The Zn mineralisation is characterized by white-yellow colored Sphalerite generally observed at the high grade Eastern and Southern Orefields, the highest-grade mineralized zones within the Rosh Pinah mine, but rarely observed within the Western Orefield orebodies.

Exploration hole U3372 intersected 38.77 metres at 9.5% Zn, 2.3% Pb, 12.8g/t Ag including 9.15 metres at 15.4% Zn, 5.2% Pb, 28.2g/t Ag. These holes are thought to have intersected mineralisation within the hinge portion of a synform fold. Structural remobilization is an important control on the Rosh Pinah mineralization with folds noses and hinges being associated with high grade zones.

Figure 1: Showing a long section of WF3 and the location of recent intersects which have potential to extend the resources is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6887092c-ee26-4f7a-b4ea-c318daf8fff2

These holes demonstrate that there is great potential for new high grade, polymetallic tonnes at Rosh Pinah. This newly identified high grade zone remains open to the South East and North West and will be the major target for 2020 Q1.

During 2019, several priority in-mine exploration targets were identified which are being reassessed by relogging and structural analysis. This Southern extension to WF3 was the first of the in-mine targets to be tested.

Indicated Infill Drilling

Ongoing indicated drilling targeting the center of the WF3 has also continued to intersect good mineralisation. U3351 multiple zones of broad mineralisation; 32.05 metres at 8.9% Zn, 0.7% Pb, 10.65g/t Ag including 6 metres at 15.9% Zn, 0.6% Pb, 10.8g/t Ag & 44.75 metres at 11.19% Zn, 0.46% Pb, 1% Cu, 14.7g/t Ag including 15.5m at 14.51% Zn, 0.9% Pb, 17g/t Ag & 43.85 metres at 9.95% Zn, 0.9% Pb, 8.2g/t Ag including 7.45 metres at 20.62% Zn, 0.3% Pb, 11.8g/t Ag. The mineralisation in this hole was hosted within argillite with the presence of massive barite and carbonate replacement, locally developing into massive sulphide. Although infill drilling, these intersects were broader than the previous resource model predicted and are expected to result in increased tonnages.

Regional Exploration

Regional exploration has focused on the corridor between the Western Orefield and the Gergarub deposit which is located 10km to the North West of Rosh Pinah. The Western Orefield is open along strike to the NW and eight exploration holes have been completed from surface targeting this extension, seven of which intersected the mineralized horizon. MGD159, intersected 6.5m at 5.6% Zn+Pb & 6.1m at 5.9% Zn along the main argillite host horizon. This intersection is located 200m away from the last fully defined resources.

The same argillite hosted mineralized horizon was intersected 400m further North of MGD159, however the grade is weakening. Nevertheless, MGD164 intersected a 125m thick rhyolite dome, with strong sericite-chlorite alteration with low grade stringer style Sphalerite mineralisation throughout the dome. This rhyolite is located to the East of the main Western Orefield corridor. The identification of a new highly altered rhyolite dome cross cut by sphalerite feeder veins in an area of limited drilling, represents another strong exploration target for 2020.

Figure 2: Showing a Plan View of the regional exploration covering the prospective trend between Rosh Pinah and Gergarub is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/10366927-0397-4dcc-9d6f-e6631f978a36

Along with drilling, several Fluxgate electro-magnetic (EM) surveys were conducted in 2019 and are currently ongoing covering the prospective Rosh Pinah - Gergarub corridor. There has been no historic drilling between the Rosh Pinah mine and Gergarub deposit, which share geological features, and this ground is considered highly prospective. During 2019, 50% of this corridor was covered with ground EM surveys. These surveys have identified 4 new conductors in favorable geological settings along strike from anomalous surface geochemistry. These discrete conductive targets will be drill tested in 2020 and the ground EM surveys will continue towards Gergarub.

Table 1: Summary of Length and SG weighted drill hole assay results from Rosh Pinah during 2019.

Hole ID Azimuth Dip From-To (metres) Interval (metres) True Width Zn% Pb% Cu% Ag ppm Zone u3263 222.1 -41.3 158.96-172.35 13.39 13.25 5.25 0.07 0.22 2.38 WF3 Incl. 164.96-170.85 5.89 5.82 7.68 0.07 0.14 2.39 u3264 234.3 -59.5 156.30-159.30 3 2.88 7.22 0.1 0.23 1.19 WF3 169.15-173.65 4.5 4.34 4.86 0.13 0.13 1.88 u3297 244.1 -64.5 No significant intercept WF3 u3301 217.6 -83.8 236.15-244.70 8.55 8.43 5.36 0.14 0.18 4.25 WF3 u3304 228.1 -42.3 175.26-184.26 9 8.12 6.94 1.89 0.04 28.45 WF3 u3306 235.0 -68.0 No significant intercept WF3 u3307 229.1 -75.0 No significant intercept WF3 u3308 55.0 -63.0 No significant intercept AAB u3309 54.6 -48.1 No significant intercept AAB u3310 55.0 -25.0 No significant intercept AAB u3329 58.1 -69.6 39.30-42.30 3 1.85 6.74 3.58 0.62 16.48 AAB 78.70-81.30 2.6 1.57 4.6 0.8 0.37 7.38 u3333 235.6 -25.2 88.00-98.70 10.7 Not available 7.28 3.77 0.29 86.44 AAB Incl. 89.30-94.84 5.54 Not available 11 5.67 0.44 123.08 u3334 220.8 -51.9 37.44-39.38 1.94 1.53 8.51 0.12 0.28 9.32 AAB u3336 117.7 -86.0 170.40-173.50 3.1 Not available 6.61 0.48 0.16 16.35 AAB u3372 57.2 -55.6 80.40-86.40 6 5.73 3.94 0.03 0.06 1.19 WF3 89.40-92.40 3 2.86 4.27 0.03 0.08 1.19 161.70-200.47 38.77 36.68 9.45 2.32 0.08 12.84 Incl. 172.45-181.6 9.15 8.66 15.35 5.18 0.09 28.23 Incl. 194.71- 197.47 2.76 2.61 22.1 0.06 0.24 8.28 209.21-228.10 18.89 17.79 7.87 1.82 0.05 10.89 Incl. 212.21-219.16 6.95 6.54 11.49 1.66 0.05 13.48 u3373 64.0 -69.5 1.50-6.00 4.5 3.74 4.77 0.03 0.08 1.19 WF3 66.67-68.57 1.9 1.57 9.77 0.03 0.06 1.19 161.50-181.49 19.99 16.24 7.17 1.84 0.1 8.83 Incl. 163.00-166.00 3 2.44 14.24 0.13 0.16 1.19 215.84-273.65 57.81 46.51 9.17 3.28 0.25 43.37 Incl. 219.56-250.00 30.44 24.54 12.66 4.95 0.39 72.62 279.08-285.08 6 4.78 4.52 0.37 0.04 3.89 MGD159 351.7 -80.4 416.50-422.00 5.5 4.63 3.91 1.72 0 37.35 WF3 Northern Extension 434.90-441.00 6.1 5.13 5.65 0.24 0.1 9.11 Incl. 434.90-437.00 2.1 1.77 11.37 0.19 0 12.96 MGD160 5.3 -59.4 No significant intercept MGD161 26.8 -54.4 No significant intercept MGD162 13.2 -66.5 392.00-418.00 26 19.48 2.42 0.72 0.02 17.53 Incl. 396.00-400.00 4 3 3.12 0.99 0.02 25 u3291 56.8 -76.9 No significant intercept WF3 u3293 58.2 -25.8 No significant intercept WF3 u3294 59.8 -4.9 No significant intercept WF3 u3302 56.2 -74.8 309.76-310.68 0.92 0.82 10.21 0.5 1.09 19.24 WF3 u3312 169.7 -84.9 No significant intercept WF3 u3313 226.0 -51.2 No significant intercept WF3 u3315 238.0 -73.8 175.70-183.52 7.82 5.99 4.58 0.1 0.17 1.67 WF3 u3316 233.2 -61.6 178.70-181.70 3 2.91 4.43 0.53 0.05 1.79 WF3 u3317 234.0 -69.4 No significant intercept WF3 u3318 233.2 -52.3 162.95-167.45 4.5 4.47 6.22 0.07 0.3 4.06 WF3 u3319 232.6 -59.9 No significant intercept WF3 u3320 226.6 -51.9 194.05-207.55 13.5 12.74 5.19 0.07 0.03 2.56 WF3 Incl. 201.55-206.05 4.5 4.2 7.51 0.1 0.04 3.26 u3322 233.0 -60.3 No significant intercept WF3 u3323 236.2 -68.7 No significant intercept WF3 u3324 53.8 -26.5 158.70-167.70 9 Not available 8.26 3.12 0.25 33.28 WF3 u3325 237.0 -76.5 No significant intercept WF3 u3326 233.6 -43.5 166.90-169.90 3 2.93 5.12 0.03 0.18 4.58 WF3 178.00-199.00 21 19.98 3.54 1.3 0.05 33.07 212.50-218.50 6 5.71 3.97 1.34 0.04 12.33 241.00-250.50 9.5 9.09 8.06 0.06 0.08 2.46 u3327 231.7 -66.1 No significant intercept WF3 u3328 52.1 -64.1 136.40-140.90 4.5 2.89 4.8 0.03 0.06 1.19 WF3 u3340 233.3 -53.2 51.77-54.77 3 1.95 4.62 0.03 0.07 5.32 WF3 170.30-194.03 23.73 15.62 3.89 1.73 0.05 37.7 220.45-223.45 3 1.98 3.97 0.97 0.02 14.69 236.75-241.25 4.5 3 4.37 0.68 0.09 11.04 251.20-257.75 6.55 4.38 3.88 0.42 0.03 8.63 u3341 247.2 -71.0 104.13-108.63 4.5 4.39 4.65 0.06 0.03 3.17 WF3 u3342 243.4 -86.2 1.50-4.50 3 0.28 4.99 0.18 0.05 5.6 WF3 34.80-39.30 4.5 0.61 5.12 0.24 0.02 6.43 203.40-209.40 6 4.96 4.78 0.03 0.11 1.33 212.40-216.65 4.25 3.51 4.65 0.03 0.14 3.36 221.15-230.15 9 7.43 4.21 0.04 0.11 2.34 254.65-257.65 3 2.47 5.61 0.56 0.15 12.77 260.65-274.15 13.5 11.1 5.22 0.11 0.14 2.66 u3343 72.4 -82.9 119.74-122.74 3 2.69 7.83 0.03 0.14 7.96 WF3 149.70-155.70 6.04 5.42 3.96 0.03 0.12 7.04 184.00-190.00 6 5.41 4.13 0.03 0.04 6.95 u3345 45.7 -73.2 No significant intercept WF3 u3346 233.8 -63.8 135.25-144.25 9 8.64 5.11 0.03 0.11 1.31 WF3 196.20-246.20 50 30.52 5.59 1.8 0.04 25.34 236.06-241.70 5.64 3.45 13.96 3.28 0.15 91.76 249.20-262.80 13.6 8.37 5.06 1.15 0.06 7.73 255.20-262.00 6.8 4.23 6.48 0.71 0.09 6.79 299.40-302.40 3 1.88 4.41 0.05 0.03 1.19 u3347 57.0 -72.0 12.20-15.50 3.3 2.81 10.51 0.03 0.1 1.57 WF3 46.60-51.60 5 4.32 15.05 0.06 0.08 4.12 96.15-100.65 4.5 3.94 4.38 0.08 0.02 4.43 u3348 238.2 -82.7 56.28-59.28 3 2.98 4.34 0.29 0.11 8.2 WF3 154.51-165.01 10.5 9.18 5.12 0.07 0.13 3.15 168.01-171.01 3 2.62 3.75 0.07 0.13 1.94 275.45-282.10 6.65 6.61 6.06 0.03 0.09 1.63 u3349 236.8 -64.3 72.10-85.60 13.5 12.76 5.63 0.53 0.08 4.86 WF3 104.35-126.15 21.8 20.58 4.98 0.15 0.4 3.16 122.00-126.15 4.15 3.93 10.29 0.17 0.62 4.88 147.00-153.50 6.5 4.33 8.34 0.86 0.06 9.41 157.00-170.50 13.5 9.06 8.04 2.59 0.08 61.98 163.85-166.60 2.75 1.85 20.33 5.8 0.15 127.01 u3350 225.1 -71.7 115.70-118.70 3 2.95 4.76 0.08 0.16 1.58 WF3 139.30-143.10 3.8 3.58 3.62 0.17 0.81 11.26 181.10-187.10 6 5.85 3.44 0.84 0.04 15.34 224.40-228.10 3.7 3.61 6.56 3.61 0.02 138.21 u3351 218.9 -83.2 107.90-139.95 32.05 30.56 8.94 0.73 0.26 10.65 WF3 127.85-133.85 6 5.72 15.89 0.6 0.47 10.81 145.95-190.70 44.75 42.75 11.19 0.46 1.02 14.66 156.50-172.00 15.5 14.81 14.51 0.89 0.56 17 201.25-245.10 43.85 40.43 9.95 0.91 0.24 8.17 204.25-211.70 7.45 6.86 20.62 0.3 0.5 11.83 u3352 55.0 -77.0 282.50-288.50 6 Not available 5.51 1.17 0.07 14.41 WF3 u3353 226.1 -47.5 143.24-152.24 9 Not available 5.78 0.03 0.35 2.75 WF3 u3354 230.7 -59.4 No significant intercept WF3 u3356 52.9 -58.2 No significant intercept WF3 u3361 241.0 25.5 43.70-46.65 2.95 2.95 13.73 0.14 0.47 4.93 WF3 67.48-74.39 6.91 6.69 7.96 0.26 0.08 5.86 78.89-84.44 5.55 5.37 16.43 8.33 0.22 37.99 u3362 242.4 0.7 67.64-70.45 2.81 2.76 4 0.38 0.2 8.2 WF3 u3363 238.0 -27.0 62.17-67.61 5.44 5.42 4.44 0.03 0.14 1.19 WF3 105.68-108.68 3 2.98 7.95 0.04 0.06 1.19 u3366A 234.7 25.9 No significant intercept WF3 u3366 234.7 25.9 66.10-68.60 2.5 Not available 11.03 0.1 0.07 1.19 WF3 u3368 233.9 -47.7 No significant intercept WF3 u3369 238.0 29.3 69.80-80.30 10.5 Not available 6.2 0.49 0.13 5.38 WF3 u3370 323.5 -0.9 No significant intercept WF3 u3371 231.9 8.4 62.60-71.50 8.9 1.21 4.81 0.07 0.09 1.19 WF3

Qualified Person and Quality Control/Quality Assurance

Yan Bourassa, P.Geo, Trevali’s Vice-President Exploration and Mineral Resources, is a qualified persons as defined by NI 43-101. Mr. Bourassa supervised the preparation of the scientific and technical information that forms the basis for this news release and has approved the contents of this news release. Mr. Bourassa is responsible for all aspects of the work, including the quality control/quality assurance programs.

Regional exploration surface drillholes are drilled using HQ-sized core (63.5-millimetre diameter core) for overburden and weathered zones and NQ-sized core (47.6-millimetre diameter core) in bedrocks. Surface exploration and any inferred classification underground exploration drilling is performed by contractors. The indicated and measured classification underground exploration drilling is carried out by Rosh Pinah owner drill rigs. Underground exploration drill holes are drilled at NQ-sized core with core recovery above 95%.

Logging, sampling and analysis procedures comply with current QA/QC procedures and NI 43-101 requirements. Logging and sampling methodologies and procedures are documented, routinely updated, and maintained by the exploration department.

Drill core is logged on site by a geologist for lithological, structural, and geotechnical (core recovery, rock quality designation (RQD), and rock mass rating) information. A geo-data geologist supervises the database, which has set validation specifications for populated data. Drill core is cut and sampled onsite at Rosh Pinah. Half-core samples are prepared using a specialized core saw utilizing fresh water. One half of the core is stored with the rest of the core and the other half is sent to the laboratory for analysis. Tertiary/production drill core is wholly sampled.

Samples are packaged at the core shed and registered into the Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) by assistants in the Mineral Resource Management Department, then dispatched daily to the Rosh Pinah Mine Laboratory (“RPML”) located on the mine site. On arrival, samples are checked, sorted, bar coded, and activated in the LIMS.

Although the internal RPML is not internationally certified, QA/QC procedures have been performed systematically at Rosh Pinah Mine since 2009 and 5% of samples are sent to an independent accredited facility. Standard procedures developed and followed include the submission of blanks, duplicate samples, and certified reference material, typically at every 18th sample interval, to measure precision, accuracy, and bias in the sampling and analytical process. Duplicates are taken every 14 samples with the duplicate retrieved by the assaying laboratory personnel after the sample has been crushed, basically representing a separate split. Duplicates are taken to quantify precision and any bias introduced after the parent sample was duplicated (i.e., during milling, digestion and analysis). Sample duplication is also conducted to ensure and demonstrate analytical repeatability. Check assays of pulverized pulps are performed by a second lab and generally represent 5 to 10% of the entire sample database. Comparisons and reconciliation between original and check assays are done routinely during drilling, and systematically before any resource estimation exercise.

Sample custody is ensured on-site by continuous inventorying and monitoring of drill core. Once samples are prepared, using the methodologies described above, they are inventoried, individually bagged, tagged, and sealed in larger bags for transport to the assay lab. Audits of the assaying labs are performed occasionally.

About Trevali Mining Corporation

Trevali is a global base-metals mining company, headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. The bulk of Trevali’s revenue is generated from base-metals mining at its four operational assets: the 90%-owned Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso, the 90%-owned Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia, the wholly-owned Caribou Mine in northern New Brunswick, Canada and the wholly-owned Santander Mine in Peru. In addition, Trevali owns the Halfmile and Stratmat Properties and the Restigouche Deposit in New Brunswick, Canada, and the past-producing Ruttan Mine in northern Manitoba, Canada. Trevali also owns an effective 44%- interest in the Gergarub Project in Namibia, as well as an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Heath Steele deposit located in New Brunswick, Canada. The shares of Trevali are listed on the TSX (symbol TV), the OTCQX (symbol TREVF), the Lima Stock Exchange (symbol TV), and the Frankfurt Exchange (symbol 4TI). For further details on Trevali, readers are referred to the Company’s website (www.trevali.com) and to Canadian regulatory filings on SEDAR at www.sedar.com .

Investor Relations Contact:

Brendan Creaney – Vice President, Investor Relations

Email: bcreaney@trevali.com

Phone: +1 (604) 638-5623

