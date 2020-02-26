Company announcement
February 26, 2020
Announcement No. 2/2020

The Annual General Meeting of Nilfisk will be held on Thursday March 19, 2020 at 3 pm CETat the Nilfisk headquarters, Kornmarksvej 1, 2605 Broendby

Attached please find

  • Invitation to Annual General Meeting
  • Notice with agenda
  • Candidates for the board of directors
  • Proposed Remuneration Policy

A separate invitation along with the agenda and other relevant documents will be sent electronically to the registered shareholders of Nilfisk, who have so requested and have informed Nilfisk of their e-mail address.

The Nilfisk 2019 Annual Report can be read or printed at investor.nilfisk.com.

Please direct questions by email to: AGM2020@nilfisk.com.

Contact

Investor Relations
Jens Bak-Holder
Head of Investor Relations
T: +45 2128 5832  

Media Relations
Louise Refsgaard Klinge
Global Media Relations
T: +45 2067 0833

Attachments