Company announcement

February 26, 2020

Announcement No. 2/2020

The Annual General Meeting of Nilfisk will be held on Thursday March 19, 2020 at 3 pm CETat the Nilfisk headquarters, Kornmarksvej 1, 2605 Broendby

Attached please find

Invitation to Annual General Meeting

Notice with agenda

Candidates for the board of directors

Proposed Remuneration Policy

A separate invitation along with the agenda and other relevant documents will be sent electronically to the registered shareholders of Nilfisk, who have so requested and have informed Nilfisk of their e-mail address.

The Nilfisk 2019 Annual Report can be read or printed at investor.nilfisk.com.

Please direct questions by email to: AGM2020@nilfisk.com.

Contact

Investor Relations

Jens Bak-Holder

Head of Investor Relations

T: +45 2128 5832

Media Relations

Louise Refsgaard Klinge

Global Media Relations

T: +45 2067 0833

