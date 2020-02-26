Dublin, Feb. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cardiac Rhythm Management Devices Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Product (Pacemakers, Defibrillators, CRT), by Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2020 - 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global cardiac rhythm management devices market size is anticipated to reach USD 34.1 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 6.8% over the forecast period.



The market has shown constant growth in the adoption of cardiac rhythm management (CRM) devices owing to increasing prevalence of cardiovascular disorders. Cardiovascular Diseases (CVDs) are one of the main causes of mortality in the U.S., one-fourth of all deaths in the country are the result of CVDs. Stroke and ischemic heart disease account for more than 80% of all cardiac deaths worldwide. According to CDC in 2017, CVDs were responsible for about 800,000 lives lost in the U.S.



Reimbursement policies, such as those introduced by the U.S. Medicare system, are among the major factors boosting the CRM market. Medical device companies now provide new product platforms that are covered under reimbursement programs, which benefit cardiac patients. Reimbursement can be availed for devices such as biventricular pacemakers, single chamber, and dual chamber.



Revolutionary technological progresses are rapidly transforming the CRM devices market, offering lucrative growth potentials. Increase in R&D expenditure and new product launches by leading firms have further fueled market growth. For instance, Biotronik's Rivacor and Acticor, both high voltage CRM devices for cardiac arrhythmia treatment, gained FDA approval in March 2019. In May that year, Medtronic launched the CareLink SmartSync Device Manager.



Some of the major players in the market for cardiac rhythm management solutions are Physio-Control, Inc. (Stryker), Medtronic, St. Jude Medical, and Boston Scientific Corporation, which account for a significant share in the market owing to their extensive product offerings. Industry players are striving to gain market penetration and adopting strategies such as new product launch and M&As. In March 2019, Zoll acquired Golden Hour Data Systems to optimize its operations with a complete suite of business solutions.



Further key findings from the study suggest:

By product, defibrillators for cardiac rhythm management held the dominant share due to their high acceptance in countries such as U.S., China, and India

Implantable cardioverter defibrillators formed the largest sub-segment by product in 2019 owing to better patient outcome

Among external defibrillators for cardiac rhythm management, the manual variants generated the highest revenue owing to associated benefits such as converting arrhythmia or tachycardia to a normal heartbeat

Physio-Control, Inc. (Stryker), Medtronic, St. Jude Medical, and Boston Scientific Corporation are some of the major participants in CRM devices market due to their extensive product offerings and strong regional presence.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Methodology and Scope

1.1 Market Segmentation and Scope

1.1.1 Products

1.1.2 Region

1.1.3 Estimates and forecast timeline

1.2 Research Methodology

1.3 Information Procurement

1.3.1 Purchased database:

1.3.2 Internal database

1.3.3 Secondary sources

1.3.4 Primary research

1.3.5 Details of primary research

1.3.5.1 Data for primary interviews in North America

1.3.5.2 Data for primary interviews in Europe

1.3.5.3 Data for primary interviews in Asia Pacific

1.3.5.4 Data for primary interviews in Latin America

1.3.5.5 Data for primary interviews in Middle East and Africa

1.4 Information or Data Analysis

1.4.1 Data analysis models

1.5 Market Formulation & Validation

1.6 Model Details

1.6.1 Commodity Flow Analysis

1.6.2 Volume price analysis (Model 2)

1.7 List of Secondary Sources

1.8 List of Primary Sources

1.9 Objectives

1.9.1 Objective 1

1.9.2 Objective 2

1.9.3 Objective 3

1.9.4 Objective 4



2. Executive Summary

2.1 Market Outlook

2.2 Segment Outlook



3. CRM Devices Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1 Market Dynamics

3.1.1 Market Driver Analysis

3.1.1.1 Increasing incidence of cardiac disorders

3.1.1.2 Favorable reimbursement policies

3.1.1.3 Growing geriatric population base

3.1.1.4 Growing Adoption of Sedentary Lifestyle

3.1.2 Market Restraint Analysis

3.1.2.1 Stringent Regulatory Framework

3.2 CRM Devices: Market Analysis Tools

3.2.1 Industry Analysis - Porter's

3.2.2 SWOT Analysis By Factors (Political & Legal, Economic And Technological)

3.2.3 Major Deals And Strategic Alliances

3.2.4 Cardiac Practices In U.S.

3.2.4.1 Product Recalls:



4. CRM Devices Market: Segment Analysis, By Product, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million)

4.1 Definition And Scope

4.2 Product Type Market Share Analysis, 2019 & 2027

4.3 Global CRM Devices Market, By Product, 2016 To 2027

4.4 Market Size & Forecasts And Trend Analysis, 2016 To 2027

4.4.1 Pacemaker

4.4.1.1 Pacemaker, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million)

4.4.2 ImplanTable Pacemaker

4.4.2.1 ImplanTable Pacemaker, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million)

4.4.3 External Pacemaker

4.4.3.1 External Pacemaker, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million)

4.4.4 Defibrillators

4.4.4.1 Defibrillators, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million)

4.4.4.2 ICDs

4.4.4.2.1 ICDs, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million)

4.4.4.2.2 S-ICD

4.4.4.2.2.1 S-ICD, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million)

4.4.4.2.3 T-ICD

4.4.4.2.3.1 T-ICD, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million)

4.4.4.3 External Defibrillators

4.4.4.3.1 External Defibrillators, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million)

4.4.4.3.2 Manual External Defibrillators

4.4.4.3.2.1 Manual External Defibrillators, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million)

4.4.4.3.3 Automatic External Defibrillators (Aed)

4.4.4.3.3.1 Automatic External Defibrillators, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million)

4.4.4.3.4 Wearable Cardioverter Defibrillators (Wcd)

4.4.4.3.4.1 wearable Cardioverter Defibrillators, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million)

4.4.5 Crt

4.4.5.1 Crt, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million)

4.4.5.2 Crt Pacemaker

4.4.5.2.1 Crt Pacemaker, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million)

4.4.5.3 Crt- Defibrillators

4.4.5.3.1 Crt-Defibrillators, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million)



5. CRM Devices Market: Regional Market Analysis, By Product, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million)

5.1 Definition & Scope

5.2 Regional Market Snapshot

5.3 Market Size, & Forecasts, Volume And Trend Analysis, 2019 To 2027

5.4 North America

5.4.1 North America Market Estimates And Forecast, By Country, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million)

5.4.2 U.S.

5.4.2.1 U.S. CRM Devices Market, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million)

5.4.3 Canada

5.4.3.1 Canada CRM Devices Market, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million)

5.5 Europe

5.5.1 Europe CRM Devices Market, By Country, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million)

5.5.2 U.K.

5.5.2.1 U.K. CRM Devices Market, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million)

5.5.3 Germany

5.5.3.1 Germany CRM Devices Market, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million)

5.5.4 France

5.5.4.1 France CRM Devices Market, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million)

5.5.5 Italy

5.5.5.1 Italy CRM Devices Market, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million)

5.5.6 Spain

5.5.6.1 Spain CRM Devices Market, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million)

5.6 Asia Pacific

5.6.1 Asia Pacific CRM Devices Market, By Country, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million)

5.6.2 Japan

5.6.2.1 Japan Implantation CRM Devices Market, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million)

5.6.3 China

5.6.3.1 China CRM Devices Market, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million)

5.6.4 Australia

5.6.4.1 Australia CRM Devices Market, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million)

5.6.5 India

5.6.5.1 India CRM Devices Market, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million)

5.7 Latin America

5.7.1 Latin America CRM Devices Market, By Country, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million)

5.7.2 Brazil

5.7.2.1 Brazil CRM Devices Market, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million)

5.7.3 Mexico

5.7.3.1 Mexico CRM Devices Market, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million)

5.8 Mea

5.8.1 Mea CRM Devices Market, By Country 2016 - 2027 (USD Million)

5.8.2 South Africa

5.8.2.1 South Africa CRM Devices Market, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million)

5.8.3 Saudi Arabia

5.8.3.1 Saudi Arabia CRM Devices Market, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million)



6. CRM Devices Market - Competitive Analysis

6.1 Company Profiles

6.2 Physio-Control, Inc. (Stryker)

6.2.1 Company Overview

6.2.2 Financial Performance

6.2.3 Product Benchmarking

6.2.4 Strategic Initiatives

6.3 Schiller

6.4 Medtronic

6.5 St Jude Medical (Abbott)

6.6 Boston Scientific Corporation

6.7 Koninklijke Philips N.V.

6.8 Zoll Medical Corporation

6.9 BIOTRONIK



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ly7hc4

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900