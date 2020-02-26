New York, Feb. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Livestock Monitoring Market by Offering, Livestock Type, Application, Farm Type, Geography - Global Forecast to 2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04637234/?utm_source=GNW

However, high cost of precision livestock farming solutions and limited technical knowledge and skills of farmers restrain the market growth.



Feeding Management application to hold the largest share of livestock monitoring market by 2025.

The Livestock Monitoring market for the feeding management application is expected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2020 to 2025.The feeding management application is expected to continue to dominate the livestock monitoring market, in terms of size and growth rate, during the forecast period.



This high growth is predominantly driven by the increasing availability of innovative feeding technologies such as liquid feeding systems and dry feeding systems.



Europe to be the largest market for livestock monitoring by 2025.

Europe is expected to hold the largest share of the livestock monitoring market during the forecast period.Europe is expected to offer a huge platform for the potential growth of the livestock monitoring market.



The already existing infrastructure of modern telecommunication offers great potential for the growth of the livestock monitoring market in Europe.



Breakdown of Profiles of Primary Participants:

• By Company Type: Tier 1 - 45%, Tier 2 - 30%, and Tier 3 - 25%

• By Designation: C-level Executives - 30%, Directors - 25%, and Others - 45%

• By Region: North America - 45%, Europe - 30%, APAC - 20%, and RoW - 5%



Major Players Profiled:

• GEA Farm Technologies (Germany)

• DeLaval (Sweden)

• Afimilk Ltd. (Israel)

• BouMatic, LLC (US)

• Antelliq Corporation (France)

• Dairymaster Ltd. (Ireland)

• Lely International NV (Netherlands)

• Fancom BV (Netherlands)

• Fullwood Packo Ltd. (UK)

• Nedap NV (Netherlands)



Research Coverage

This report offers detailed insights into the Livestock monitoring market by offering, which is further classified into hardware, software, and services.Based on the livestock type, the market is segmented into cattle, poultry, swine, equine, and others (sheep, goat, and deer).



By application, the Livestock monitoring market is segmented into milk harvesting management, breeding management, feeding management, heat stress management, animal comfort management, behavior monitoring & control, and others (calf management, genetic management, cattle sorting, weighing, data analysis, decision support, and financial management).By farm type, the Livestock monitoring market is classified into small, medium, and large.



The study also forecasts the size of the market based on four regions—North America, Europe, APAC, and RoW.



