Lowell, MA, Feb. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NetNumber announced today its Fraud and Security solutions continue to gain industry recognition, having been recently named a Gold Winner of the 2020 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards in the SDN / NFV Security category. The Cybersecurity Excellence awards recognize companies, products and individuals that demonstrate excellence, innovation and leadership in information security. The awards are produced by Cybersecurity Insiders with the Information Security Community on LinkedIn, tapping into the vast experience of over 400,000+ cybersecurity professionals. Finalists and award winners are selected primarily on the strength of their nomination.

NetNumber was also shortlisted for the 25th Global Mobile Awards (GLOMO) by the GSMA. The GLOMO awards recognize and honor the individuals, the teams, the organizations and the partnerships which have changed the meaning of what it is to be connected. This year’s awards celebrated 25 years of excellence in the mobile and digital world. While Mobile World Congress Barcelona was cancelled, the GSMA held a virtual awards program to recognize pioneership in the mobile world.

Further, NetNumber was recognized as a Top 10 Telecom Operations Management Solution Providers – 2020. Telecom Tech Outlook published its list of top solutions providers that are at the forefront of revolutionizing the telecom space. NetNumber was selected for providing scalable, customizable, purpose-specific solutions that leverage edge computing and enable network operations both in current and future states such as 5G. In addition, the company is recognized for offering a multi-protocol signaling firewall that meets the needs of telecom operators across the globe.

About NetNumber

NetNumber, Inc. brings 20 years of experience delivering platforms that power global telecom and enterprise networks. Our software-based signaling-control solutions accelerate delivery of new services like Private LTE and IoT/M2M solutions across multi-gen networks, dramatically simplifying the core and reducing opex. These solutions span a range of network types from 2G-3G-4G-5G to future G delivered on the industry’s most robust signaling platform. NetNumber Data Services are essential for global inter-carrier routing, roaming, voice and messaging. Data powers fraud detection and prevention solutions and enables enterprise B2B and B2C communications platforms. NetNumber multi-protocol signaling firewall, fraud-detection, and robocalling solutions help secure networks against current/emerging threats.

