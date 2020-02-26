ASIAKASTIETO GROUP PLC, STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE, 26 FEBRUARY 2020 AT 3.00 P.M. EET

Directed share issue of Asiakastieto Group Plc’s Long-Term Incentive Plan 2018-2020 Matching Period 2018-2019

The Board of Directors of Asiakastieto Group Plc has on 10 February 2020 resolved on a directed share issue related to the reward payment from the Long-Term Incentive Plan 2018-2020 Matching period 2018-2019.

In the share issue, a total of 13,769 new shares of Asiakastieto Group Plc were issued without consideration to the key employees participating in the Long-Term Incentive Plan 2018-2020 in accordance with the terms and conditions of the plan.

A member of the Executive Team must retain the net shares received on the basis of the plan until the member's share ownership equals his/her annual gross base salary. Such number of shares must be held as long as the participant's employment or service at Asiakastieto continues.

The resolution on the directed share issue is based on the authorization granted to the Board of Directors by the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held on 28 March 2019.

The new shares have been entered in the Trade Register on 26 February 2020. The shares will be in public trading on the NASDAQ Helsinki together with the old shares as of 27 February 2020. The number of the company's shares will increase by 13,769 shares to 24,007,061 shares.

The new shares produce the right to dividends and other distribution of assets as well as other shareholder rights as of the registration date 26 February 2020.

Trading of new shares alongside the existing shares will commence on 27 February 2020.

Asiakastieto Group is one of the leading providers of digital business and consumer information services in the Nordic countries. The Group's products and services are primarily used for risk management, finance and administration, decision-making and sales and marketing purposes. We are operating in Finland under the brand Suomen Asiakastieto and in Sweden under the brand UC. Our annual net sales for 2019 was EUR 146 million and the number of employees was approximately 420. The Group serves several industries, the largest ones including finance and banking as well as wholesale and retail sectors and expert service companies. Asiakastieto Group is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki with the trading code ATG1V. More information about Asiakastieto Group is available at www.asiakastieto.fi and www.uc.se.