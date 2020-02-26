“The BestEx platform was built using robust quantitative design techniques and back tested with thousands of simulations to minimize spread costs, market impact and adverse selection. We believe this represents the next generation of algorithmic trading and are excited to add their innovative new suite of trading tools to our existing algorithmic offering.” -- Kevin Schultz, Chairman, Triad Securities

New York, Feb. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Triad Securities, a full-service, agency-only brokerage firm, today announced a new partnership with BestEx Research Group that will allow Triad’s clients to access BestEx’s newly-launched, next-generation algorithmic trading platform.

Founded and led by industry veteran Hitesh Mittal, who previously served as head of AQR’s Global Trading Strategies Group and before that ran ITG’s algorithmic trading business, BestEx Research Group is an independent, high-performance algorithmic trading software provider. The firm’s broker-neutral trading solution combines expert consultation with sophisticated execution algorithms, a back-testing platform and multi-asset TCA capabilities, allowing investment managers to access the liquidity they need while minimizing trading costs and information leakage.

Commenting on the Triad partnership, BestEx CEO Mittal said: “Triad has built a loyal client following over the past 45 years by focusing on service, independence and technological innovation. Those are many of the same tenets on which we’ve built our business, so we’re excited to partner with them to bring our high-performance platform to their client base.”

Kevin Schultz, Triad Securities Chairman, said: “The BestEx platform was built using robust quantitative design techniques and back tested with thousands of simulations to minimize spread costs, market impact and adverse selection. We believe this represents the next generation of algorithmic trading and are excited to add their innovative new suite of trading tools to our existing algorithmic offering.”

He continued: “Our flexible and customizable trade execution platform allows traders to access a variety of algos using their preferred order entry method, from fully electronic all the way to spreadsheet. We specialize in servicing clients in whatever way best meets their workflow needs, and the BestEx platform will allow us to add an important new arrow to our quiver.”

About Triad Securities Corp.

Triad Securities, member FINRA and SIPC, is a full-service, agency-only brokerage firm. We provide superior and personalized Prime Brokerage Services to Hedge Funds, Family Offices, Managed Account Platforms, RIAs, Proprietary Trading Desks and Professional Traders. For more information, visit us at www.triadsecurities.com or contact us directly at sales@triadsecurties.com.

About BestEx Research Group

BestEx Research Group, LLC, an independent, high-performance algorithmic trading company, runs a complete end-to-end trading solution combining expert consultation with sophisticated execution algorithms, a back testing platform, and TCA for equities, futures and FX in a broker-neutral model that reduces trading costs for buy-side managers and allows the sell-side to offer a seamless trading solution to clients. Founded by a team of industry experts in advanced systemic trading, these next-generation algorithms access the liquidity managers need while minimizing trading costs and information leakage for asset classes in all markets. For more information and product demos, visit www.bestexresearch.com.

