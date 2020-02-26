MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, Feb. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Enterprise Resource Planning provider, SYSPRO , announced the appointment of Brian Rainboth as the General Manager for Canada, effective February 2020.



A lauded IT industry leader with over 22 years’ sales experience, Rainboth will apply his vast global knowledge to accelerate SYSPRO’s growth in the region. He has an impressive track record of building and transforming successful teams, including at SAP and SAGE.

SYSPRO Chief Executive Officer, Phil Duff has welcomed Rainboth’s appointment: “Brian is a talented leader and I look forward to working with him. I am confident Brian and his leadership team will take SYSPRO to the next level of growth and successfully implement our business strategy to take advantage of the market opportunities in Canada. Brian shares our relentless commitment to our customer first and partner centric approach by delivering an exceptional customer experience and solution to the market.”

Rainboth brings a multitude of specialties into the business which range from international, channel and direct sales to SaaS and customer success. In addition, he has an outstanding track record in ensuring a high level of employee engagement.

“This is a pivotal time to be leading SYSPRO Canada which is tasked with increasing market share, growing the Channel footprint and focusing on the customer experience and journey. My background in digital transformation enables me to better understand the specific needs and challenges facing our customers and partners with the focus of simplifying and ensuring their success,” says Rainboth.

Rainboth holds a BA in Communications from Simon Fraser University.

