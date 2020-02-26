GREENWICH, Conn., Feb. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NasdaqGS: OXSQ) (NasdaqGS: OXSQL) (NasdaqGS: OXSQZ) (“OXSQ,” the “Company,” “we,” “us” or “our”) announced today its financial results and related information for the quarter ended December 31, 2019.
|Month Ending
|Record Date
|Payment Date
|Amount Per Share
|April 30, 2020
|April 15, 2020
|April 30, 2020
|$0.067
|May 31, 2020
|May 14, 2020
|May 29, 2020
|$0.067
|June 30, 2020
|June 15, 2020
|June 30, 2020
|$0.067
A presentation containing further detail regarding our quarterly results of operations has been posted under the Investor Relations section of our website at www.oxfordsquarecapital.com.
OXFORD SQUARE CAPITAL CORP.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF ASSETS AND LIABILITIES
|December 31, 2019
|December 31, 2018
|ASSETS
|Non-affiliated/non-control investments (cost: $467,828,907 and $486,232,755, respectively)
|$
|361,985,203
|$
|430,496,633
|Affiliated investments (cost: $16,836,822 and $9,126,017, respectively)
|2,816,790
|14,492,197
|Cash equivalents
|14,410,486
|13,905,059
|Restricted cash
|2,050,452
|3,175,805
|Interest and distributions receivable
|3,480,036
|4,682,735
|Other assets
|523,626
|392,784
|Total assets
|$
|385,266,593
|$
|467,145,213
|LIABILITIES
|Notes payable – 6.50% Unsecured Notes, net of deferred issuance costs
|$
|62,989,567
|$
|62,664,863
|Notes payable – 6.25% Unsecured Notes, net of deferred issuance costs
|43,313,872
|—
|Notes payable – Credit Facility, net of deferred issuance costs
|28,080,550
|85,522,569
|Base management fee and net investment income incentive fee payable to affiliate
|1,480,653
|3,227,456
|Accrued interest payable
|632,235
|488,608
|Accrued expenses
|771,174
|517,470
|Total liabilities
|137,268,051
|152,420,966
|NET ASSETS
|Common stock, $0.01 par value, 100,000,000 shares authorized; 48,448,987 and 47,650,959 shares issued and outstanding, respectively
|484,489
|476,509
|Capital in excess of par value
|451,839,302
|456,970,560
|Total distributable earnings / (accumulated losses)
|(204,325,249
|)
|(142,722,822
|)
|Total net assets
|247,998,542
|314,724,247
|Total liabilities and net assets
|$
|385,266,593
|$
|467,145,213
|Net asset value per common share
|$
|5.12
|$
|6.60
OXFORD SQUARE CAPITAL CORP.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS
| Year Ended
December 31,
2019
| Year Ended
December 31,
2018
| Year Ended
December 31,
2017
|INVESTMENT INCOME
|From non-affiliated/non-control investments:
|Interest income – debt investments
|$
|28,000,283
|$
|25,183,547
|$
|24,561,956
|Income from securitization vehicles and investments
|25,244,866
|27,837,032
|33,274,392
|Other income
|1,694,434
|2,984,773
|3,198,469
|Total investment income from non-affiliated/non-control investments
|54,939,583
|56,005,352
|61,034,817
|From affiliated investments:
|Dividend income – non-cash
|7,710,805
|—
|—
|Interest income – debt investments
|—
|271,916
|382,200
|Total investment income from affiliated investments
|7,710,805
|271,916
|382,200
|Total investment income
|62,650,388
|56,277,268
|61,417,017
|EXPENSES
|Interest expense
|9,901,426
|7,181,009
|12,898,815
|Base management fees
|6,704,467
|7,309,435
|8,140,010
|Professional fees
|1,454,942
|1,227,296
|2,799,113
|Compensation expense
|832,256
|907,995
|901,472
|Director’s fees
|417,500
|441,501
|584,580
|Insurance
|281,146
|247,178
|256,956
|Transfer agent and custodian fees
|239,323
|227,381
|244,115
|General and administrative
|829,476
|644,104
|1,014,580
|Total expenses before incentive fees
|20,660,536
|18,185,899
|26,839,641
|Net investment income incentive fees
|3,511,493
|4,585,151
|3,850,646
|Capital gains incentive fees
|—
|—
|—
|Total incentive fees
|3,511,493
|4,585,151
|3,850,646
|Total expenses
|24,172,029
|22,771,050
|30,690,287
|Net investment income
|38,478,359
|33,506,218
|30,726,730
|Net change in unrealized appreciation/depreciation on investments
|Non-Affiliate/non-control investments
|(50,107,582
|)
|(36,969,481
|)
|19,478,902
|Affiliated investments
|(19,386,212
|)
|(2,323,867
|)
|3,561,269
|Total net change in unrealized appreciation/depreciation on investments
|(69,493,794
|)
|(39,293,348
|)
|23,040,171
|Net realized (losses) gains
|Non-Affiliated/non-control investments
|(1,709,816
|)
|(3,370,732
|)
|(7,007,892
|)
|Affiliated investments
|—
|5,241
|—
|Extinguishment of debt
|(72,666
|)
|(60,752
|)
|(3,149,338
|)
|Total net realized losses
|(1,782,482
|)
|(3,426,243
|)
|(10,157,230
|)
|Net (decrease)/increase in net assets resulting from operations
|$
|(32,797,917
|)
|$
|(9,213,373
|)
|$
|43,609,671
| Year Ended
December 31,
2019
| Year Ended
December 31,
2018
| Year Ended
December 31,
2017
|Net increase in net assets resulting from net investment income per common share:
|Basic and Diluted
|$
|0.81
|$
|0.67
|$
|0.60
|Net (decrease)/increase in net assets resulting from operations per common share:
|Basic
|$
|(0.69
|)
|$
|(0.19
|)
|$
|0.85
|Diluted
|$
|(0.69
|)
|$
|(0.19
|)
|$
|0.83
|Weighted average shares of common stock outstanding:
|Basic
|47,756,596
|49,662,157
|51,479,409
|Diluted
|47,756,596
|49,662,157
|58,349,224
OXFORD SQUARE CAPITAL CORP.
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
| Year Ended
December 31,
2019
| Year Ended
December 31,
2018
| Year Ended
December 31,
2017
| Year Ended
December 31,
2016
| Year Ended
December 31,
2015
|Per Share Data
|Net asset value at beginning of year
|$
|6.60
|$
|7.55
|$
|7.50
|$
|6.40
|$
|8.64
|Net investment income(1)(3)
|0.81
|0.67
|0.60
|0.52
|0.66
|Net realized and unrealized gains (losses)(2)(3)
|(1.49
|)
|(0.91
|)
|0.25
|1.62
|(1.85
|)
|Net change in net asset value from operations
|(0.68
|)
|(0.24
|)
|0.85
|2.14
|(1.19
|)
|Distributions per share from net investment income
|(0.80
|)
|(0.73
|)
|(0.66
|)
|(1.06
|)
|(1.14
|)
|Distributions based on weighted average share impact
|—
|0.01
|—
|0.01
|0.01
|Tax return of capital
distributions
|—
|(0.07
|)
|(0.14
|)
|(0.10
|)
|—
|Total distributions(4)
|(0.80
|)
|(0.79
|)
|(0.80
|)
|(1.15
|)
|(1.13
|)
|Effect of shares issued/repurchased,
gross
|—
|0.08
|—
|0.11
|0.08
|Net asset value at end of year
|$
|5.12
|$
|6.60
|$
|7.55
|$
|7.50
|$
|6.40
|Per share market value at beginning of year
|$
|6.47
|$
|5.74
|$
|6.61
|$
|6.08
|$
|7.53
|Per share market value at end of year
|$
|5.44
|$
|6.47
|$
|5.74
|$
|6.61
|$
|6.08
|Total return based on Market Value(5)
|(4.14
|)%
|26.95
|%
|(2.01
|)%
|33.29
|%
|(4.35
|)%
|Total return based on Net Asset Value(6)
|(10.26
|)%
|(1.99
|)%
|11.33
|%
|35.31
|%
|(12.73
|)%
|Shares outstanding at end of year
|48,448,987
|47,650,959
|51,479,409
|51,479,409
|56,396,435
|Ratios/Supplemental Data(8)
|Net assets at end of
period (000’s)
|$
|247,999
|$
|314,724
|$
|388,419
|$
|385,992
|$
|360,935
|Average net assets (000’s)
|$
|289,373
|$
|369,258
|$
|385,947
|$
|343,328
|$
|487,894
|Ratio of expenses to average net assets
|8.35
|%
|6.17
|%
|7.95
|%
|12.38
|%
|9.80
|%
|Ratio of net investment income to average net assets
|13.30
|%
|9.07
|%
|7.96
|%
|7.80
|%
|8.12
|%
|Portfolio turnover rate(7)
|12.75
|%
|35.18
|%
|43.02
|%
|25.73
|%
|24.96
|%
____________
(1) Represents per share net investment income for the period, based upon weighted average shares outstanding.
(2) Net realized and unrealized gains include rounding adjustments to reconcile change in net asset value per share.
(3) During the first quarter of 2015, the Company identified a non-material error in its accounting for income from CLO equity investments. Prospectively as of January 1, 2015, the Company records income from its CLO equity investments using the effective yield method in accordance with the accounting guidance in ASC 325-40, Beneficial Interests in Securitized Financial Assets, based upon an estimation of an effective yield to maturity utilizing assumed cash flows. An out-of-period adjustment to Net Investment Income Incentive Fees, in the amount of $2.4 million, or $0.04 per share, is reflected in the year ended December 31, 2015. Prior period amounts are not materially affected. During the quarter ended September 30, 2015, the Company recorded an out of period adjustment related to a miscalculation of discount accretion which increased interest income and increased investment cost, by approximately $1.4 million. For the year ended December 31, 2015, approximately $1.1 million, or $0.02 per share, of the adjustment related to prior years. The increase in the investment cost has a corresponding effect on the investment’s unrealized depreciation of the same amount. Management concluded the adjustment was not material to previously filed financial statements.
(4) Management monitors available taxable earnings, including net investment income and realized capital gains, to determine if a tax return of capital may occur for the year. To the extent the Company’s taxable earnings fall below the total amount of the Company’s distributions for that fiscal year, a portion of those distributions may be deemed a tax return of capital to the Company’s stockholders. The ultimate tax character of the Company’s earnings cannot be determined until tax returns are prepared after the end of the fiscal year.
(5) Total return based on market value equals the increase or decrease of ending market value over beginning market value, plus distributions, divided by the beginning market value per share, assuming distribution reinvestment prices obtained under the Company’s distribution reinvestment plan, excluding any discounts.
(6) Total return based on net asset value equals the increase or decrease of ending net asset value over beginning net asset value, plus distributions, divided by the beginning net asset value.
(7) Portfolio turnover rate is calculated using the lesser of the annual cash investment sales and debt repayments or annual cash investment purchases over the average of the total investments at fair value.
(8) The following table provides supplemental performance ratios measured for the years ended December 31, 2019, 2018, 2017, 2016 and 2015:
| Year Ended
December 31,
2019
| Year Ended
December 31,
2018
| Year Ended
December 31,
2017
| Year Ended
December 31,
2016
| Year Ended
December 31,
2015
|Ratio of expenses to average net assets:
|Expenses before incentive fees
|7.14
|%
|4.92
|%
|6.95
|%
|11.57
|%
|10.00
|%
|Net Investment Income Incentive Fees
|1.21
|%
|1.24
|%
|1.00
|%
|0.81
|%
|(0.19
|)%
|Capital Gains Incentive Fees
|—
|%
|—
|%
|—
|%
|—
|%
|—
|%
|Ratio of expenses, excluding interest expense, to average net assets
|4.93
|%
|4.21
|%
|4.61
|%
|7.37
|%
|5.73
|%
About Oxford Square Capital Corp.
Oxford Square Capital Corp. is a publicly-traded business development company principally investing in syndicated bank loans and debt and equity tranches of collateralized loan obligation (“CLO”) vehicles. CLO investments may also include warehouse facilities, which are financing structures intended to aggregate loans that may be used to form the basis of a CLO vehicle.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements subject to the inherent uncertainties in predicting future results and conditions. Any statements that are not statements of historical fact (including statements containing the words “believes,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “expects,” “estimates” and similar expressions) should also be considered to be forward-looking statements. Certain factors could cause actual results and conditions to differ materially from those projected in these forward-looking statements. These factors are identified from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We undertake no obligation to update such statements to reflect subsequent events, except as may be required by law.
