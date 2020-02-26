HERNDON, Va., Feb. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ManTech (Nasdaq: ManTech (Nasdaq: MANT) today announced that on January 31, 2020 it was awarded a five-year $920 million prime task order by the General Services Administration (GSA), Federal Systems Integration and Management Center (FEDSIM), on behalf of the Naval Surface Warfare Center (NSWC) Crane. ManTech will modernize intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) sensors and electronic intelligence (EI) processing for U.S. Navy maritime reconnaissance and patrol aircraft (MRPA).



“This strategic award underscores ManTech’s proven ability to support national and homeland security objectives that safeguard America from threats on, above, and below every ocean on the planet,” said Kevin M. Phillips, president and CEO of ManTech. “We have provided leading edge technologies to the U.S. Navy for more than 50 years and are eager to build on this record of top performance.”

“ManTech is Bringing Digital to the Mission® with next-generation ISR and EI capabilities that give our Navy strategic and tactical advantage against any foe, now and in the future,” said Matt Tait, president of ManTech’s Mission Solutions & Services (MSS) Group. “ManTech’s proven ability to scale to and resolve our customers’ needs and challenges, however large or complex, will enhance Maritime Domain Awareness with world-class systems that help ensure our nation’s warfighters always dominate the field.”

ManTech will digitize ISR and EI capabilities of U.S. Navy manned, unmanned and persistent surveillance MRPA and associated platforms. The work spans cyber, model-based systems engineering, platform integration and modernization for Mission Crew Workstations (MCW), Networking and Communications Equipment, Anti-Submarine Warfare (ASW) Signals Intelligence (SIGINT) equipment, and many other critical systems such as ElectroOptical/Infrared (EO/IR), Combat Systems Hardware (CSH) and Electronic Support Measures (ESM).

