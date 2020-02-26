CINCINNATI, Feb. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Protech Home Medical Corp. (the “Company”) (TSXV: PTQ), a healthcare services company with operations in the U.S., today announced its first quarter fiscal 2020 financial results and operational highlights. These results pertain to the three month period ended December 31, 2019.
Financial highlights for the first fiscal quarter ended December 31, 2019:
Operational highlights for the three months ended December 31, 2019:
“I am very pleased with our first quarter fiscal 2020 financial results,” said CEO and Chairman Greg Crawford. “For eight consecutive quarters, we have demonstrated consistent and growing revenue, both organically and further enhanced by acquisitions. Over the last six quarters, our Adjusted EBITDA margins have been growing demonstrably and have been consistently above 18%. We at Protech are very excited and enthusiastic about 2020, as we believe we will hit the $100 million revenue run rate during the year. With an extremely healthy balance sheet our focus for 2020 is to seek larger, more transformative acquisitions. Once again, I’d like to thank the entire Protech team for their tireless efforts and stakeholders for all of their continued support.”
Chief Financial Officer Hardik Mehta added, “We are extremely pleased that our Adjusted EBITDA margin remains strong and we are growing across the company. This continues the trend in demonstrating year-over-year operational improvements and revenue growth at a rate estimated to be in excess of the industry growth rate. Our acquisition pipeline remains strong and our focus is on highly accretive acquisitions posting current annual revenue in the $6M to $20M range.”
The financial statements of the Company for the three months ended December 31, 2019 and 2018 and accompanying Management Discussion & Analysis (MD&A) are available at www.sedar.com.
ABOUT PROTECH HOME MEDICAL CORP.
The Company provides in-home monitoring and disease management services for patients in the United States healthcare market. The primary business objective of the Company is to create shareholder value by offering a broader range of services to patients in need of in-home monitoring and chronic disease management. The Company’s organic growth strategy is to increase annual revenue per patient by offering multiple services to the same patient, consolidating the patient’s services and making life easier for the patient.
Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements contained in this press release constitute "forward-looking information" as such term is defined in applicable Canadian securities legislation. The words "may", "would", "could", "should", "potential", "will", "seek", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" and similar expressions as they relate to the Company, including the Company expecting to exceed $100 million in annualized revenue at some point in fiscal 2020, are intended to identify forward-looking information. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward-looking information. Such statements reflect the Company's current views and intentions with respect to future events, and current information available to the Company, and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including, without limitation: the Company’s ability to maintain/slightly increase its collections ratios; the Company maintaining its gross margins and maintaining its revenue growth; and the Company maintaining its selling, general and administrative expenses. Many factors could cause the actual results, performance or achievements that may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking information to vary from those described herein should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize. Examples of such risk factors include, without limitation: credit; market (including equity, commodity, foreign exchange and interest rate); liquidity; operational (including technology and infrastructure); reputational; insurance; strategic; regulatory; legal; environmental; capital adequacy; the general business and economic conditions in the regions in which the Company operates; the ability of the Company to execute on key priorities, including the successful completion of acquisitions, business retention, and strategic plans and to attract, develop and retain key executives; difficulty integrating newly acquired businesses; the ability to implement business strategies and pursue business opportunities; low profit market segments; disruptions in or attacks (including cyber-attacks) on the Company's information technology, internet, network access or other voice or data communications systems or services; the evolution of various types of fraud or other criminal behavior to which the Company is exposed; the failure of third parties to comply with their obligations to the Company or its affiliates; the impact of new and changes to, or application of, current laws and regulations; decline of reimbursement rates; dependence on few payors; possible new drug discoveries; a novel business model; dependence on key suppliers; granting of permits and licenses in a highly regulated business; the overall difficult litigation environment, including in the U.S.; increased competition; changes in foreign currency rates; increased funding costs and market volatility due to market illiquidity and competition for funding; the availability of funds and resources to pursue operations; critical accounting estimates and changes to accounting standards, policies, and methods used by the Company; and the occurrence of natural and unnatural catastrophic events and claims resulting from such events; as well as those risk factors discussed or referred to in the Company’s disclosure documents filed with the securities regulatory authorities in certain provinces of Canada and available at www.sedar.com. Should any factor affect the Company in an unexpected manner, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking information prove incorrect, the actual results or events may differ materially from the results or events predicted. Any such forward-looking information is expressly qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement. Moreover, the Company does not assume responsibility for the accuracy or completeness of such forward-looking information. The forward-looking information included in this press release is made as of the date of this press release and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking information, other than as required by applicable law.
Non-GAAP Measures
This press release refers to “Adjusted EBITDA” which is a non-GAAP and non-IFRS financial measure that does not have a standardized meaning prescribed by GAAP or IFRS. The Company’s presentation of this financial measure may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies. This financial measure is intended to provide additional information to investors concerning the Company’s performance. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as EBITDA excluding stock-based compensation. Adjusted EBITDA is a non-IFRS measure the Company uses as an indicator of financial health and excludes several items which may be useful in the consideration of the financial condition of the Company, including interest expense, income taxes, depreciation, amortization, stock-based compensation, goodwill impairment and change in fair value of debentures and financial derivatives. The following table shows our non-IFRS measure (Adjusted EBITDA) reconciled to our net income for the indicated periods:
|Three Months Ended Dec 31, 2019
|Three Months Ended Dec 31, 2018
|Net income (loss) from continuing operations
|$ (1,758)
|$ (386)
|Add back:
|Depreciation and amortization
|4,790
|3,318
|Interest expense (net of interest income)
|604
|396
|Change in fair value of debentures and derivatives
|735
|(68)
|Provision for income taxes
|-
|(58)
|EBITDA
|$ 4,371
|$ 3,202
|Stock-based compensation
|42
|530
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$ 4,413
|$ 3,732
|% of Net Revenue
|19.4%
|18.2%
Management uses this non-IFRS measure as a key metric in the evaluation of the Company’s performance and the consolidated financial results. The Company believes this non-IFRS measure is useful to investors in their assessment of the operating performance and the valuation of the Company. In addition, this non-IFRS measure addresses questions the Company routinely receives from analysts and investors and, in order to assure that all investors have access to similar data, the Company has determined that it is appropriate to make this data available to all investors. However, non-IFRS financial measures are not prepared in accordance with IFRS, and the information is not necessarily comparable to other companies and should be considered as a supplement to, not a substitute for, or superior to, the corresponding measures calculated in accordance with IFRS.
