EDMONTON, Alberta, Feb. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alcanna Inc. (the “Company") (TSX:"CLIQ") announced today that it plans to release its fourth quarter 2019 financial results before markets open on March 12, 2020. Management will conduct a conference call on March 12, 2020 at 12:00p.m. ET (10:00a.m. MT) to discuss its fourth quarter operating and financial results. To participate, please dial (416) 340-2216 or (800) 273-9672. The playback will be made available approximately one hour after the event at (905) 694-9451 or (800) 408-3053, required access code: 7620138.

About Alcanna Inc.

Alcanna is one of the largest private sector retailers of alcohol in North America and the largest in Canada by number of stores – operating 255 locations in Alberta, British Columbia and Alaska. The Company also operates cannabis retail stores under the “Nova Cannabis” brand, with locations in the Province of Alberta and Ontario. With revenues in excess of $700 million per year, Alcanna processes over 20 million individual retail transactions of beverage alcohol and cannabis.

Alcanna's common shares and convertible subordinated debentures trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbols "CLIQ" and "CLIQ.DB", respectively.

Additional information about Alcanna Inc. is available at www.sedar.com and the Company’s website at www.alcanna.com.

For Further Information

David Gordey

Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer

Alcanna Inc.

(780) 497-3262