VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ceylon Graphite Corp. (“Ceylon Graphite” or the “Company”) (TSX-V: CYL) (OTC: CYLYF) (FSE: CCY) is very pleased to announce excellent results of Spheronization test work carried out at an independent facility with vein graphite from our K1 mine. All analyzed parameters of the manufactured spherical graphite product are in the range of typical comparable products. SEM images display well rounded spherical graphite particles similar to products on the market. Spheronization is a sizing and shaping process that micronizes and rounds the vein graphite particles. Spheronization is done to optimize the particle surface area to achieve the highest performance in the anode. The Scanning Electron Microscopy (SEM) picture below shows smooth, spherical particles. This is significant as presently all-natural spherical graphite is produced from flake graphite.



Ceylon has not yet undertaken electrochemical characterization of our vein graphite, however published papers indicate that vein graphite exhibits “many favourable characteristics such as high reversible capacity… Among the natural graphite varieties, vein graphite typically possesses very high crystallinity together with high natural purity, which in turn reduces the cost of purification.” Half-cell testing was carried out with vein graphite and “Galvanostatic charge-discharge, cycle voltammetry, and impedance analysis revealed a high and stable reversible capacity of 378 mAh/g, which is higher than the theoretical capacity of flake graphite at 372 mAh/g”. The study also observed low irreversible capacity acquiesces to high columbic efficiency of over 99.9%. The study concluded that “highly crystalline developed natural vein graphite can be presented as a readily usable low-cost anode material for Li-ion rechargeable batteries.”

Ceylon Graphite also announces that Robert Marvin has resigned as a Director of the company. Donald Baxter, P.Eng., Director of Ceylon Graphite Corp., is the new Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 ("N.I. 43-101") guidelines.

About Ceylon Graphite Corp

Ceylon Graphite is a public company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (CYL: TSX-V), that is in the business of mining for graphite, plus the exploration for and development of graphite mines in Sri Lanka. The Government of Sri Lanka has granted the Company an IML Category A license for its K1 site and exploration rights in a land package of over 120km². These exploration grids (each one square kilometer in area) cover areas of historic graphite production from the early twentieth century and represent a majority of the known graphite occurrences in Sri Lanka. Graphite mined in Sri Lanka is known to be some of the purest in the world, and currently accounts for less than 1% of the world graphite production.

QUALIFIED PERSON

Donald K. D. Baxter, P.Eng., Director of Ceylon Graphite Corp., is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 ("N.I. 43-101") guidelines and has reviewed and approved the content of this news release.

