The "Geotextiles Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Material (Polypropylene, Polyethylene), by Application (Road Construction, Erosion Prevention), by Product, by Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2020 - 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global geotextiles market size is expected to reach USD 11.3 billion by 2027, according to this report registering a CAGR of 11.9% over the forecast period.



Increasing adoption of geotextiles in road construction and infrastructure development activities is expected to drive the market growth over the forecast period.



Innovations by manufacturers are backed by government and regulatory bodies to improve product properties, which, in turn, would contribute to the market growth. Governments across various countries are actively participating in geotextile production as it creates ample employment opportunities and helps in the improvement of adverse environmental conditions.



Geotextiles are used in soil to improve stability and to protect land surface to promote vegetation growth. The product also plays a significant role in soil erosion control and helps mitigate soil erosion. On-going research related to the use of geotextiles for soil erosion prevention in unpredictable climatic conditions is expected to aid in promoting their application in erosion prevention over the forecast period.



In emerging countries such as India and China, there is an absence of a standardized manufacturing process, resulting in lower quality products with differentiated standards. However, increasing focus on exports to international markets by local producers is expected to compel them to adopt advanced manufacturing techniques.



Further key findings from the report suggest:

In 2019, the non-woven segment accounted for a share of 63.3% in terms of revenue on account of its superior properties such as absorbency, liquid repellency, and mechanical strength

Road construction application is projected to register a CAGR of 13.1% in terms of revenue from 2020 to 2027, owing to product characteristics that aid in preventing joints and cracks from reflecting on the road surface

North America is estimated to register a CAGR of 11.8% in terms of revenue from 2020 to 2027 on account of increased adoption of the product for prolonging the life of materials used in drainage systems

The polypropylene segment is anticipated to register a CAGR of 13.0% over the forecast period in terms of revenue owing to superior properties such as high elasticity and stiffness exhibited by polypropylene fibers

China accounted for a share of 45.7% of the Asia Pacific geotextile market in terms of volume in 2019, owing to the high product demand in modern infrastructural development projects in the country

Key market players are engaged in offering a diversified range of products suitable for various construction applications through innovative and advanced methods to maintain a competitive edge in the market.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Methodology and Scope

1.1. Research Methodology

1.2. Research Scope & Assumption

1.3. Information Procurement

1.3.1. Purchased Database

1.3.2. Internal Database

1.3.3. Secondary Sources & Third-Party Perspectives

1.3.4. Primary Research

1.4. Information Analysis

1.4.1. Data Analysis Models

1.5. Market Formulation & Data Visualization

1.6. Data Validation & Publishing



2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Outlook

2.2. Segmental Outlook

2.3. Competitive Insights



3. Geotextile Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.1.1. Global Geotextile Market Outlook

3.2. Penetration and Growth Prospect Mapping

3.3. Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.3.1. Vendor landscape

3.4. Raw Material Outlook

3.4.1. Polypropylene

3.4.2. Polyester

3.5. Technology overview

3.5.1. Spunbond technology

3.5.2. Meltblown technology

3.5.3. Air-laid technology

3.5.4. Needle-punch technology

3.5.5. Wet-laid technology

3.5.6. Composite

3.6. Regulatory Framework

3.7. Market Dynamics

3.7.1. Market Driver Analysis

3.7.2. Market Restraint Analysis

3.8. Business Environment Analysis: Geotextile Market

3.8.1. Industry Analysis - Porter's

3.8.1.1. Supplier Power

3.8.1.2. Buyer power

3.8.1.3. Threat of substitutes

3.8.1.4. Threat of new entrants

3.8.1.5. Competitive rivalry

3.8.2. PESTEL Analysis

3.8.2.1. Political Landscape

3.8.2.2. Economic Landscape

3.8.2.3. Social Landscape

3.8.2.4. Technological Landscape

3.8.2.5. Environmental Landscape

3.8.2.6. Legal Landscape



4. Geotextile Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. Product Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

4.1.1. Non-woven

4.1.1.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2016 - 2027 (Million Square Meters) (USD Million)

4.1.2. Woven

4.1.2.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2016 - 2027 (Million Square Meters) (USD Million)

4.1.3. Others

4.1.3.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2016 - 2027 (Million Square Meters) (USD Million)



5. Geotextile Market: Material Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Material Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

5.1.1. Polypropylene

5.1.1.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2016 - 2027 (Million Square Meters) (USD Million)

5.1.2. Polyester

5.1.2.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2016 - 2027 (Million Square Meters) (USD Million)

5.1.3. Polyethylene

5.1.3.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2016 - 2027 (Million Square Meters) (USD Million)

5.1.4. Others

5.1.4.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2016 - 2027 (Million Square Meters) (USD Million)



6. Geotextile Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. Application Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

6.1.1. Road construction

6.1.1.1. Market estimates and forecasts, in road construction, 2016 - 2027 (Million Square Meters) (USD Million)

6.1.2. Erosion Prevention

6.1.2.1. Market estimates and forecasts, in erosion prevention, 2016 - 2027 (Million Square Meters) (USD Million)

6.1.3. Drainage

6.1.3.1. Market estimates and forecasts, in drainage, 2016 - 2027 (Million Square Meters) (USD Million)

6.1.4. Others

6.1.4.1. Market estimates and forecasts, in other applications, 2016 - 2027 (Million Square Meters) (USD Million)



7. Geotextile Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

7.1. Regional Market Snapshot

7.2. North America

7.2.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2016 - 2027 (Million Square Meters) (USD Million)

7.2.2. Market estimates and forecasts, by product, 2016 - 2027 (Million Square Meters) (USD Million)

7.2.3. Market estimates and forecasts, by material, 2016 - 2027 (Million Square Meters) (USD Million)

7.2.4. Market estimates and forecasts, by application, 2016 - 2027 (Million Square Meters) (USD Million)

7.2.5. U.S.

7.2.5.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2016 - 2027 (Million Square Meters) (USD Million)

7.2.5.2. Market estimates and forecasts, by product, 2016 - 2027 (Million Square Meters) (USD Million)

7.2.5.3. Market estimates and forecasts, by material, 2016 - 2027 (Million Square Meters) (USD Million)

7.2.5.4. Market estimates and forecasts, by application, 2016 - 2027 (Million Square Meters) (USD Million)

7.3. Europe

7.4. Asia Pacific

7.5. Central & South America

7.6. Middle East & Africa



8. Geotextile Market - Competitive Analysis

8.1. Key global players & recent developments & their impact on the industry

8.2. Key Company/Competition Categorization

8.3. Vendor Landscape

8.3.1. List of Key Players

8.4. Public Companies

8.4.1. Company market position analysis

8.4.2. SWOT

8.5. Private companies

8.5.1. List of key emerging companies and their geographical presence



9. Company Profiles

9.1. Koninklijke Ten Cate B.V.

9.1.1. Company Overview

9.1.2. Financial Performance

9.1.3. Product Benchmarking

9.1.4. Strategic Initiatives

9.2. GSE Holdings, Inc.

9.3. NAUE GmbH & Co. KG

9.4. Officine Maccaferri S.p.A.

9.5. Low and Bonar PLC

9.6. Propex Operating Company, LLC

9.7. Fibertex Nonwovens A/S

9.8. TENAX Group

9.9. AGRU America

9.10. Global Synthetics

9.11. HUESKER Group

9.12. TYPAR

9.13. Machina-TST

9.14. Gayatri Polymers & Geo-synthetics



