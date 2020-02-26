KENNESAW, Ga. and DUBLIN, Ireland, Feb. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rubicon Technical Services (RTS) and Rubicon Technical Services Europe (RTSE), today announced a 50% combined growth in 2019. New data center builds, commissions, control systems optimization and root-cause analysis for problem-solving—over fifteen countries around the globe—contribute to the companies’ success.



According to industry analyst firm, Gartner, Inc. “Worldwide IT spending is projected to total $3.9 trillion in 2020, an increase of 3.4% from 2019.” From meeting high-reliability, Tier IV requirements of the financial industry to new alternative energy developments and specialized healthcare lab environments, Rubicon’s technical services are helping to ensure IT budgets are paying dividends for their clients.

“Data centers are specialized environments and if not designed and maintained properly, they can quickly become a costly strain on all resources. That is why a quality/comprehensive commissioning program is essential to the success of a world-class data center project,” said Michael Perelstein, Director, RTS. “RTS and RTSE are trusted resources that organizations continually partner with to ensure their business requirements are met with manageable, scalable and fully optimized commissioning programs. We are proud of our 2019 accomplishments and look forward to exceeding our 2020 goals.”

Notable 2019 accomplishments include:

The second anniversary of RTSE’s, Dublin, Ireland office. The RTSE team successfully completed projects in Dublin, Sweden, South Africa, China and the U.S. Year-over-Year revenue growth for RTSE was 127%.

To support the specialized needs of our U.S. client base, RTS worldwide commissioning project execution and reach extended to 15 countries throughout EMEA and APAC.

RTS increased commissioning engineering staff (boots on the ground) in 2019 by 40 Cx Engineers.

Established a new Technical Writing division dedicated to assisting customers with the development and deployment of operating procedures and training materials essential to a successful turnover of a data center post-construction and commissioning, to the operations team.

During 2019, the hiring for U.S. and Europe support teams focused on employing veterans. To date, 65% of RTS employees are veterans, a commitment that earned the company a Platinum Award from the U.S. Department of Labor. In the award notification, J.S. Shellenberger, Acting Assistant Secretary, Veterans’ Employment and Training Service (VETS) writes, “I would personally like to extend my congratulations on your exemplary efforts to recruit, employ, and retain our nation’s veterans. By meeting the criteria required for a Platinum Medallion Award, Rubicon Technical Services LLC demonstrated a model of patriotism worthy of praise as well as a recognition of the value veterans bring to the workplace.”

About Rubicon Technical Services

Rubicon Technical Services provide a world-class team of commissioning experts from across the mission-critical industry, with the sole purpose of helping owners and operators meet their technical and operational goals. The RTS team focuses entirely on critical facilities infrastructure – data centers, call centers, telecom facilities, power plants, and healthcare facilities. Leveraging decades of hands-on electrical, mechanical, controls and commissioning experience the RTS global team of professionals has quickly become a trusted resource. For more information about Rubicon Technical Services, please visit www.rubicontechservices.com .

